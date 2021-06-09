Wolves appoint former Benfica boss Bruno Lage as new permanent manager

The Portuguese has replaced fellow countryman Nuno Espirito Santo at Molineux following his departure at the end of the 2020-21 season

Wolves have appointed former Benfica boss Bruno Lage as their new permanent manager.

The Wanderers have confirmed that Lage will replace Nuno Espirito Santo in the Molineux dugout for the 2021-22 campaign.

Lage, who had been out of work since being sacked by Benfica in June 2020, will link up with his new Wolves squad for the start of pre-season next month.

What's been said?

Wolves have released an official statement on their website welcoming the Portuguese tactician to the club, which reads: "Bruno Lage has been appointed as the new first-team head coach of Wolves.

"Having not played at professional level, Lage turned to coaching at a young age, beginning his journey in academy football at Vitoria Setubal back in 1997, meaning he arrives at Molineux with 24 years of experience to his name."

More to follow.