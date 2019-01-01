'Wish I was the rock' - Real Madrid star Kroos pokes fun at Ronaldo in TV stunt

The Germany international midfielder has also trolled former Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller and those in charge of running the national team

midfielder Toni Kroos has poked fun at former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo while appearing on a German television show.

The World Cup winner was, on Monday evening, among the guests on ‘Late Night Berlin’.

A regular feature on that programme requires those in attendance to leave funny comments from their personal Instagram accounts on the posts of other famous people.

Kroos was happy to get involved, with presenter Klaas Heufer-Unlauf leading him on.

Ex-Madrid colleague Ronaldo was an obvious target for the international.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the most-followed sportsman on social media and regularly shares images and videos of goings-on in his life.

One particular picture caught Kroos’ attention during his trolling episode.

With Ronaldo captured sitting on a rock in just a pair of shorts, a man who enjoyed considerable success alongside the Portuguese in commented: “I wish I was the rock”.

Ronaldo was not the only high-profile figure to get the Instagram treatment from Kroos.

Thomas Muller, who the 29-year-old has turned out alongside with and Germany, was also targeted.

Kroos posted to a fellow world champion: “I miss you here at Real. Nobody smells like Leberkas [Bavarian food] like you do.”

Kroos also visited the official account of the German national side to say: “Hey DFB team, now I can tell you: Fortnite is way more fun than football.”

Moving away from the world of football, Kroos then turned his sights towards Capital Bra.

The famous rapper has previously recorded a song called ‘Benzema’, with a current club colleague of the French forward saying: “I showed your songs to Benzema. He wants me to tell you they all suck.”

While having fun away from the pitch, the 2018-19 campaign has been a disappointing one for Kroos.

Having suffered a group stage exit with Germany at last summer’s World Cup, domestic efforts with Real have also been forgettable.

The Blancos, who have welcomed Zinedine Zidane back to the dugout, are set to end the season empty-handed and readying themselves for a big summer in the transfer market.