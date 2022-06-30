Festival merch meets football culture as Wireless and Pro:Direct Soccer team up to celebrate the trio of venues hosting Wireless 2022

Merging the worlds of football and festival for one epic collaboration, Wireless and Pro: Direct Soccer team up to release a trio of limited edition shirts just in time for the 2022 festival.

The Wireless 22 FC jersey marks the first year the festival host across three iconic venues in the UK, with one jersey for each location: Finsbury Park, Crystal Palace and Birmingham. Bringing music, football and fashion together the shirt's bespoke detailing and design celebrates jersey culture.

With iridescent detailing throughout, highlighting festival sponsor details on the front as well as venue location and Wireless FC branding on the sleeves, no small detail has been left unturned. Complete with an all-new bespoke club crest and Nike signature logo on the front, the limited edition design is topped off with squad number 22 on the rear as a nod to this summer's festivities.

The shirts are extremely limited edition with only 100 of each style made, represented with an X/100 numbered tag at the lower right of the shirt.

Wireless X Pro: Direct Soccer limited edition shirt price & how to buy

The 2022 limited edition Wireless x Pro: Direct Soccer shirts are available to buy right now from Pro: Direct Soccer.

