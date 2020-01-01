'Winning trophies is in Real Madrid's DNA' - Zidane warns Barcelona of strong La Liga title challenge

After leading the team's return to training, Zinedine Zidane hopes to make a fight of this season's La Liga title race

Zinedine Zidane is determined to finish the season with silverware after returned to group training this week.

The Madrid head coach has led sessions at Valdebebas this week, with players able to resume group workouts in small numbers.

It is hoped the 2019-20 season, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be able to get back underway next month, with president Javier Tebas aiming for a June 12 return.

More teams

Madrid went into the enforced break two points behind leaders , but Zidane is focused on making a fight of the title race if the campaign is able to resume.

"This week has been very good because we can work more in small groups. We can do more tactically, physically and technically," the French coach told Real Madrid TV.

"The team looks better this week and next week will be much better.

"We have to think positively because we are lucky to be back at work, to be here on the pitch and it looks good to me. The players are thinking that now they have to make the most of it, to enjoy it.

"We have 11 matches left and we are going to prepare ourselves to finish the season well, strongly.

"In the end, the important thing is to give everything to win something. We are here, this is the DNA of the club, trying to win things.

"I'm happy to be working with my players again. It's the most important thing after 60 days. We are all happy to be back at Valdebebas. We've planned a way of working with the fitness coaches and the players are also happy to be able to train, to be together and enjoy doing what they like to do, which is play football."

Article continues below

Zidane's words of warning to Barcelona echo goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' call for Madrid to "keep fighting" for the crown.

As well as the Spanish league title, Madrid are in contention for the this season, though they trail 2-1 on aggregate following the first-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in late-February.