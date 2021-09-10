WIN the ultimate Man Utd fan set

Official coffee partners Melitta are offering one lucky Red the perfect fan set to enjoy the season ahead

Football is back and so are Manchester United!

And to celebrate the Reds’ strong start to the new season, official coffee partner Melitta are going to give one lucky supporter the perfect fan set to enjoy the season ahead.

The winning Red will receive a Melitta Barista TS Smart bean-to-cup coffee machine, the all-new Man Utd home shirt 21-22, Melitta coffee beans in Man Utd design and a Melitta/Man Utd coffee cup.

And to be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is follow the entry steps on the post on either Facebook or Instagram.

Simply Like the post and comment on Facebook, or Follow, Like and comment on Instagram.

Click one of the links above and follow the instructions on the post to enter.

Terms and Conditions apply

Conditions of participation

Below are the terms and conditions of our Melitta® Competition.

1. Participants

Participants aged 18 and over are admitted to the competition only if they have a place of residence within the United Kingdom. Excluded are employees of the Melitta Group and companies involved as well as their relatives.

2. Duration

The competition launches on 10.09.2021 and closes at 23:59pm on 12.09.2021. To take part in the competition, the entrant must either: 1.) On Instagram: ‘Like and comment on the competition post, then follow @melitta_uk .’ or 2.) On Facebook: ‘Like and comment on the competition post.’

By registering for the competition, the participant agrees that her/his first and last name may be published in the event of the prize award. The participant is responsible for the correctness of the given contact data.

3. Liability

We're giving away 1x TS Smart coffee machine, 1x Man Utd Home shirt 21/22, 1x Man Utd/Melitta coffee beans (500g) and 1x Melitta cup for the competition. The prize notification will be made in writing via message from Goal.com. The winner will be determined by lottery procedure. Only one win per participant is allowed. A cash payment of the prize is excluded. A transfer of the profit to third parties is also excluded. The participant undertakes to indemnify Melitta from all claims of third parties based on a breach of third parties, if the participant is responsible for them.

4. Participant exclusion

Melitta and the companies involved reserve the right to exclude from the competition contestants who have provided false information, or have violated the terms of participation, or have manipulated, or have made, or have not fully owned the rights to a photo uploaded or whose photos infringe netiquette. Participation via competition clubs or automated services is not allowed.

5. Dispute resolution procedure

We are not obliged and generally unwilling to participate in a dispute resolution procedure before a consumer arbitration board.

6. Privacy policy

Any forward of your personal data to third parties is excluded. Incidentally, reference is made to the privacy policy at https://www.melitta.co.uk/en/Data-protection-

679,68863.html. Personal data is stored in accordance with applicable national and European data protection regulations and only for the purposes required in connection with this action.

7. Legal remedy

The legal process is excluded.

The competition is not affiliated with or sponsored, supported, or organized by Facebook or Instagram.