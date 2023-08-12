Wimbledon vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Wimbledon and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AFC Wimbledon and Wrexham will face off in a League Two match on Saturday. The match will be played at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in London, England.

Neither team was able to get off to a winning start in their League Two campaign. The hosts were held to a goalless draw in their season opener by Grimsby Town whereas Wrexham were handed a reality check by MK Dons in their first game back in League Two.

Wrexham, co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will be looking to make an impression in their first season back in League Two after winning promotion from the National League last season.

This will be an entertaining match-up, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wimbledon vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: August 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: Cherry Red Records Stadium

The game between Wimbledon and Wrexham will be played at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Wimbledon vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The Wimbledon vs Wrexham fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom and will not be available to stream live. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wimbledon team news

Following the surprising win against Coventry in the midweek match, Jackson might decide to honor a few players with starting positions in the league.

Though Omar Bugiel was left out on Wednesday night, the striker is likely to make a comeback to the starting lineup. New goalkeeper Alex Bass is also anticipated to be included, taking over for Nikola Tzanev.

Wimbledon predicted XI: Bass; Ogundere, Lewis, Pearce, Johnson; Tilley, Ball, Reeves, McLean; Al-Hamadi, Bugiel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tzanev, Bass, Broome Defenders: Biler, Brown, Johnson, Pearce, Mason, Hallard, Sutcliffe, Currie, Kalambayi, Lewis, Ogundere Midfielders: Reeves, Pell, Little, Ball, Williams, Campbell Forwards: Tilley, Davison, Al Hamadi, Neufville, McLean, Bugiel, Lock, Bartley, Sasu

Wrexham team news

Wrexham head coach Phil Parkinson has provided an update on the squad. He specifically mentioned that the newly signed players, Will Boyle and James McClean, are both eligible to be chosen for the upcoming matches.

Additionally, Parkinson mentioned that Jordan Tunnicliffe is steadily improving and getting closer to regaining full fitness.

Ollie Palmer, a former AFC Wimbledon player, is slated to start up front, possibly alongside Sam Dalby. This decision comes as Paul Mullin continues to be sidelined with a punctured lung.

Wrexham predicted XI: Foster; Forde, Cleworth, Tozer, O'Connell, Mendy; Jones, Young, Davies; Palmer, Dalby

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lainton, Foster, Howard Defenders: McFadzean, Tozer, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, O’Connell, Hosannah, Mendy, Boyle, Barnett, Cleworth, James Midfielders: Davies, Young, McAlinden, Forde, Cannon, O’Connor, Jones, Lee Forwards: Palmer, Waters, Dalby

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2011 AFC Wimbledon 0 - 1 Wrexham National League October 2010 Wrexham 1 - 2 AFC Wimbledon National League March 2010 AFC Wimbledon 2 - 2 Wrexham National League January 2010 Wrexham 1 - 0 AFC Wimbledon National League

