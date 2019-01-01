Wilson has no interest in Chelsea bench role as striker curbs Bournemouth exit talk

The England international frontman continues to be linked with big-money moves elsewhere, but he claims to be fully committed to the Cherries cause

Callum Wilson has no interest in leaving Bournemouth for a bit-part role at or any of his other potential suitors.

The international striker has seen his stock rise on the back of a productive spell in the Premier League.

Having made the step up with the Cherries, the 27-year-old has overcome serious injury issues to plunder 30 goals in top-flight competition.

Eleven of those efforts have come as part of a personal best return in 2018-19, with his exploits sparking talk of interest from Stamford Bridge and elsewhere.

Wilson is aware of the speculation, but claims to be paying little attention to it as he would prefer to be a leading man at Bournemouth than a squad option with a domestic rival.

Quizzed on his future, a forward with two England caps to his name said: "I signed a long-term contract, I’m happy down there - I’m playing football.

"I’m happiest when I’m on the pitch. I never want to go and sort of be somewhere that I’m not going to play.

"I never want to see myself not playing at Bournemouth even, being on the bench and things like that.

"Any player has aspirations to play for their country, like I’ve managed to do thankfully, and play in the - different big occasions and big stages.

"I’ve been linked [with big clubs] from a young age when I’m doing well - so I tend not to buy into it really.

"It can sway you off what you need to do and take away your focus."

Goings on at Chelsea could mean that the Blues are forced to shelve any plans they have to make a move for Wilson.

A two-window transfer embargo is hanging over those at Stamford Bridge, with that ban set to carry them through to the summer of 2020.

Others may join the hunt for Wilson but, having committed to terms through to 2022, he is offering no indication that he will be looking for a new challenge any time soon.