Jack Wilshere has reacted to a Football Manager 2022 story on social media, during which a user revealed how the ex-Arsenal star was injured for three months and demanded a transfer.

Wilshere has endured an injury-hit career that has been overshadowed by fitness problems, with the midfielder ultimately failing to live up to the immense potential he showed in his early years at Arsenal.

The 30-year-old, who is now taking in a spell in Denmark with Superliga outfit Aarhus, has always been open about the frustrations he has faced, but has now shown that he can also laugh at himself while engaging with fans online.

What's been said?

Wilshere shared a conversation between two Twitter users on his own account, with one opening up on how he was made to regret taking a gamble on signing the former England international on Football Manager 2022.

"Took a chance on Jack Wilshere in FM22," the tweet read. "Four appearances later, he's out for three months."

The second account replied "Are you surprised?" with two laughing emojis and one of an ambulance before the original poster revealed Wilshere had also proved to be a nuisance with his attitude.

"Then he complained about me not signing enough people in midfield," he added. "Wanted a transfer away. Not realising he will fail his medical no matter where he went. I've got an injury release clause on him as well, but I'd rather him suffer in the under-23s."

Wilshere jokingly questioned the FM22 player's management skills while expressing how much the exchange amused him, captioning his post: "Mismanagement if you ask me. Can't lie, this made me laugh."

Mismanagement if you ask me 🤣🤣

Can't lie this made me laugh 😆 pic.twitter.com/2iXU8VLv3c — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) March 9, 2022

Wilshere's fresh start in Denmark

Wilshere spent 10 years at Arsenal before leaving in 2018 and went on to take in spells at West Ham and Bournemouth before dropping into the free agency pool last summer.

The playmaker returned to Emirates Stadium to keep his fitness levels up while looking for a new club, and was finally offered a fresh start in February as Aarhus handed him a short-term contract.

Wilshere's deal with the Danish Superliga outfit includes the option of an extra year, and he made his debut in a 3-2 defeat to Vejle BK.

Article continues below

The former Arsenal star told talkSPORT of his first impressions of the club after the game: "It was a proper debut. It was end-to-end and it was the worst pitch I’ve ever seen.

“Our fans, I will say they are the best I’ve ever seen. In the warm-up they were there singing right from the warm-up. They had 2,500 fans there."

Further reading