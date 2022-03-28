Gary Lineker led the reaction from the football world to the shocking moment that saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 ceremony, as the former Tottenham and Leicester striker joked the Hollywood actor "should play Muhammad Ali in a movie".

Smith was one of the biggest winners on the night as he landed the Best Actor accolade for his performance in King Richard.

However, the 53-year-old's first Oscar win was overshadowed by his actions earlier in the night as he responded to a joke from the ceremony's host that appeared to make light of his wife's hair loss condition, with Lineker and former Norway international Jan Age Fjortoft among those left stunned on social media.

Watch: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

Rock initally said to Jada Pinkett Smith in an apparent reference to her shaved head: "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2."

Article continues below

Will then walked onto the stage and struck Rock with an open palm before returning to his seat and shouting: "Keep my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth."

Lineker reacted by jokingly suggesting Smith should play legendary boxer Muhammad Alli in a film about his life, referencing the 2001 movie in which he did exactly that - earning the first Oscar nomination of his career.

Will Smith should play Muhammad Ali in a movie. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 28, 2022

Did Will Smith win an Oscar for “Ali”…? — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) March 28, 2022

Further reading