‘He will be ready’ – Erling Haaland BACK for Man City in fitness boost ahead of Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norway international picked up a knock when netting a hat-trick in a FA Cup clash with Burnley on March 18. He had to withdraw from Euro 2024 qualification action with his country as a result and was unable to play any part for his club in a 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool last time out. Haaland has, however, been nursed back to full fitness heading into a domestic date with Southampton on Saturday and the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final clash with German giants Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola has told reporters when asked for an update on Haaland: “He's been training really good, he will be ready. Bayern Munich is my last thought.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having been a revelation in front of goal this seasonm Haaland will be hoping to help fire City to major honours this season. Guardiola is accustomed to collecting trophies in any given campaign and has said on the reasons why he always manages to steer clear of sack trouble – with 13 bosses losing their jobs in the Premier League this season: “I will tell you the secret, we win games. If we don't win games I would be sacked. It's not because my hair is better than the other ones. I'm not sacked because we win a lot of games.”

WHAT NEXT? City head into a meeting with Southampton sat eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal, with Guardiola saying of the Blues’ bid to successfully defend their English top-flight crown: “If we drop points Arsenal will be champions in advance, if we win, win, win, we might be champions at the end of the season. We are used to it, it's not a problem.”