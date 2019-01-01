Live Scores
Wilfried Zaha's brace secures Crystal Palace win over Leicester City

After serving his one-game ban, the Ivorian forward returned to Roy Hodgson's team with a bang at the King Power Stadium

Wilfried Zaha scored two goals as Crystal Palace hammered Leicester City 4-1 in Saturday's Premier League outing.

The Eagles produced a commanding second-half display to grab their eighth league win of the season with the fleet-footed forward returning to the team after serving a one-match ban for improper conduct.

Michy Batshuayi broke the deadlock for Crystal Palace in the 40th minute but Johnny Evans' effort in the 64th minute drew both sides levelled.

Six minutes later, Zaha was singled out by James McArthur's cross and he made no mistake in firing his effort past Kasper Schmeichel to restore the visitors' lead.

Luka Milivojevic's effort from the penalty spot in the 80th minute put the game beyond Claude Puel's men before Zaha wrapped up the win with his second goal of the night.

The 26-year-old, scorer of seven league goals this season, has now scored in three consecutive league matches after his goals against West Ham United and Southampton.

Crystal Palace remain 13th in the Premier League standings and they host Manchester United next at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

