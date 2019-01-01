'Wilfried Zaha dominated us' - Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

The Cote d'Ivoire international had a hand in all of the Eagles' goals as they finished the season on a high at Selhurst Park

Wilfried Zaha was a handful for Bournemouth as secured a 5-3 win in their season-ending game on Sunday, according to Nathan Ake.

Zaha provided two assists and Ake highlighted the punishment served to them by the 26-year-old.

“Everyone knows how good he is, especially on Sunday," Ake told the Daily Echo.

“When we lose the ball, on the counter-attack he’s a dangerous threat.

“We knew that, but obviously you could see he dominated the game.”

Zaha finished the season with 10 goals to help Crystal Palace to 12th position, amassing a record 49 points.

Next up, he will look to help Cote d'Ivoire at the which starts on June 21.

The Elephants are in Group D with , and Namibia.