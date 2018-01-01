Wilfried Bony disappointed despite scoring in Swansea City’s loss

On Saturday, the Ivorian found the back of the net for the first time in a league game since December 2017

Wilfried Bony has expressed mixed feelings after opening his Championship goal account in Swansea City’s 3-2 defeat to Hull City

The 30-year-old who recently returned from a knee injury made his fourth appearance of the season as the Swans conceded their ninth league defeat on Saturday.

Bony gave Graham Potter’s men an early lead at the KCOM Stadium with his effort in the third minute – his first league goal since December 9 against West Bromwich Albion in an English top-flight encounter.

The lead stood as the only difference between both teams and after the restart, the former Manchester City attacker had chances to bury the game for the visitors but failed to convert them.

A brace from Jarrod Bowen and a goal from Tommy Elphick within ten minutes turned the result around in favour of Hull City as Bersant Celina's 88th minute was not enough to inspire a comeback.

“We started well but I think I should have killed the game in the first half,” Bony told club website.

“I missed a clear chance and, having controlled the game for 30 to 35 minutes, they then had a good spell.

“In the second half we tried to control the game but it was difficult as the game was box-to-box, from chance to chance.

“The goal was fine, but in general I had to kill the game and I did not. It is a pity but that is how football goes.

“I should have had at least two goals and we were paid back.”

Next up for 12th-placed Swansea is a home game against Aston Villa on Boxing Day and the forward is focused on getting himself ready for the encounter.

“We missed chances and now we have work, learn from the mistakes and make sure we are ready for the Aston Villa game,” he added.

Prior to Saturday’s effort at the KCOM Stadium, Bony’s only goal in 2018 was against Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup tie on January 17.