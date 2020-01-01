'Wilf is motivated against big teams' - Arsenal boss Arteta wary of Zaha’s threat ahead of Crystal Palace trip

The Gunners boss is aware of the danger the Ivory Coast international poses in front of goal as his team prepare for Saturday's trip to Selhurst Park

manager Mikel Arteta is looking forward to seeing a motivated Wilfried Zaha when his side visit .

Zaha was a threat to the Gunners' defence in their last outing back in October, winning a penalty that was converted by Luka Milivojevic as the teams settled for a share of the spoils at the Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture, Arteta singled out the qualities of Zaha, who was strongly linked with a move to North London back in the summer, for praise.

“I always see Wilf motivated against the big teams and ready to make an impact. He doesn’t need that [further motivation], " he told the club website.

Article continues below

"He has attention from the media and everyone realises how good he’s been. I don’t expect anything different against us.

"I always find him dangerous, the last few times we played. When he played against Arsenal recently, always a threat.”

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League table, four points off an European spot. They are will be looking to build on their fine start to 2020 against the ninth-placed Eagles.