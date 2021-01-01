Wikki Tourists bus catches fire, players escape on the way to Dakkada FC game in NPFL

The bus conveying players from the Bauchi based Nigeria elite division side went up in flames on Thursday morning, albeit, no casualties were recorded

Wikki Tourists players and officials escaped a dangerous bus incident on Thursday morning.

The club players were on their way to Uyo for their Nigeria Professional Football League clash against Dakkada FC when their bus caught on fire.

Wikki Tourists' team bus went up in flames not too long ago on their way to Uyo for their NPFL clash versus Dakkada FC. According to reports, no casualties were recorded. pic.twitter.com/L9BOsf4F2u — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) February 18, 2021

According to posts on Twitter from the players, the luxury bus conveying the Giant Elephant caught alight but it's not clear what caused the fire.

The bus did lose two tyres at Hawan Kibo – a town near Jos, Plateau State just before the fire started and then the players got out of the vehicle.

As at the time of filing this report, all efforts to reach out to management of the team on this incident proved futile.

Following goalless draws against Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars in their last two encounters, Usman Abd'Allah’s men were looking forward to ending their uninspiring form against the Akwa Ibom based team.

Dakkada, for their own part, were aiming to return to winning ways after suffering a 3-0 loss to league leaders Kwara United at the Ilorin Township Stadium – with goals from Wasiu Alalade, Michael Ohanu and Alao Danbani deciding the encounter.

After 10 rounds of matches in the NPFL 2020-21 campaign, Wikki Tourists occupy 10th spot in the log having garnered 13 points, while their hosts sit in ninth position with 14 points from the same number of outings.

The League Management Company are expected to issue a statement before the close of the day on whether the game would go on as planned.

After several delays caused by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nigerian top-flight resumed across several stadia on December 27.

MORE TO FOLLOW