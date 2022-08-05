The Dutch midfielder became a Ligue 1 winner last season, but the French champions have sanctioned his temporary departure

Roma have confirmed that they have completed the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the upcoming 2022/23 season. Wijnaldum struggled to live up to expectations in his debut season at the Ligue 1 club, having left Liverpool before sealing a free transfer to Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021, but he is now set for a clean slate in Italy.

Wijnaldum will spend a full season at Roma, who lifted the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2021-22.

What has Wijnaldum said about his move to Roma from PSG?

The 31-year-old expressed his delight after the announcement was made on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a really good feeling to be a Roma player,” Wijnaldum said.

“Everyone I have spoken to has given me great feedback about the club and its fans.

“The club made it clear just how much they wanted me in the efforts they made to complete the deal, which always gives a player a lot of confidence and belief. The reception from the supporters, on social media and elsewhere, has also been fantastic.

“I promise to give 100% and help the team compete for all our targets this season.”

What are the terms of Wijnaldum's loan?

Roma have agreed to pay PSG a reported loan fee of €5 million and will cover 50 per cent of his salary.

The Italian club also have the option to buy Wijnaldum from PSG outright for €8m next summer, but for now, he still has a contract at Parc des Princes until 2024.

Who else have Roma signed this summer?

Roma are having a busy summer transfer window as they have already signed Nemanja Matic, Mile Svilar and Paulo Dybala on free transfers, while Zeki Celik joined them for an undisclosed transfer fee from Lille.

The Giallorossi have also let go of a number of players, including Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alessandro Fiorenzi, Robin Olsen, Tommaso Milanese and Joel Voelkerling Persson.

They could also sell Justin Kluivert, who has reportedly drawn interest from Premier League clubs West Ham United and Fulham.