'Why would I want to leave?' - Neymar insists winning Champions League with PSG is his top priority

The 27-year-old has been in devastating form for his club side in Ligue 1 and in Europe amid reports he is keen to return to Barcelona

Neymar says his focus is firmly fixed on winning the with and claims he does not play football to be the star man.

The star spent much of the summer transfer window angling for a return move to , but he has been in excellent form since returning to action with PSG.

He has three goals and five assists in his last four outings in and the Champions League, helping his side beat Real Madrid into top spot in Group A in the latter as they earned a last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund.

And the former Santos man insists he has no intention of leaving the French champions as he eyes continental glory with Thomas Tuchel's side.

“Why would you want to leave here?” he asked France Football.

“I still have two years on my contract, the team is continuing to progress. We have to stay focused on this season to do things well and win as many titles as possible.

“This season, the goal is the Champions League. My priority is PSG, with maximum involvement each week.

“The goal is to always win the next game. In every game, we have to fight for the club. That’s how I see it.”

As one of world football’s biggest stars, Neymar’s every move on and off the pitch is subject to intense scrutiny from fans and pundits alike.

His playing style and demeanour have contributed to him becoming a divisive figure, but he says the picture people have of him is not true.

“Not many people know the real Neymar,” he said. “My parents and friends only.

“What people see is something completely different. And in the end, they see very little.

“The real Neymar is very peaceful, very happy. He is somebody who enjoys being with family and friends. I like to enjoy, to savour all the moments of life with everyone.

“I never play to be the number one. I just play because I love football. Playing football makes me feel happy. And every time I’m on the pitch, I give 100 per cent.”

Neymar has captained his country in the past, though PSG boss Tuchel has ruled him out of wearing the armband for his club side.

But he says there is more than one way to lead on a football pitch.

Article continues below

“What is the perfect example to set? Do you think perfection exists?” he asked. “There is only one God who is perfect. Everybody has their little faults.

“A leader is somebody who helps the team to win, to lead it to victory.

“It could be the captain, or the goalscorer. Everybody has their own way of being a leader, and each has their own virtues.”