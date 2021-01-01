Why Odemwingie’s hat-trick goal against Wolves is one of Johnson’s best for West Brom

The ex-Nigeria international’s treble has been mentioned as one of the Welshman’s favourite Baggies memories in the top-flight

Peter Odemwingie’s hat-trick goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers has been picked as one of Andy Johnson’s best for West Bromwich Albion.

During his time at the Hawthorns, former Nigeria international Odemwingie found the net thrice when the Baggies subdued their Black Country rivals Wolves 5-1 in a Premier League game at the Molineux on February 12, 2012.

This achievement was recalled because of WBA’s 5-2 demolition of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the weekend – which helped the club hit 500 goals in the Premier League. The Welshman then picked his top five favourite West Brom goals in the competition.

Johnson – who starred for the club between 2001-2006 - explained why the Nigerian’s effort made the cut alongside that of Geoff Horsfield, Chris Brunt and James Morrison.

“Five goals at Chelsea to hit 500 in the Premier League. There were five goals I had to choose for this feature. So I thought why not pick one of the five we scored at Wolves, and if you’re going to pick any one of those, it has to be Peter’s hat-trick goal,” Johnson wrote on the West Brom website.

“I think just like Chelsea last Saturday, that win at Molineux will go down as one of our most memorable Premier League results of all time.

“It’s a result Albion fans will talk about for years and years. You don’t put five past your rivals at their own ground every week.

“It was a fabulous team performance and a brilliant individual display from Odemwingie who thoroughly deserved to go home with the match ball. I loved his celebration too.”

Having featured for West Bromwich Albion between 2010 to 2013, Odemwingie moved Cardiff City and later joined Stoke City. Having completed his loan move to Bristol City, he teamed up with Rotherham United on a permanent deal and then Indonesia Madura United where he ended his career.

Allardyce’s men would be hoping to consolidate on their Blues triumph when they host Ralph Hasenhuettl’s Southampton on Monday night.

As it stands, the relegation battlers are 19th on the table having garnered 21 points from 30 outings in the 2020-21 campaign so far.