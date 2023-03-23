Why was Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson left out of the Brazil squad? Man City rival Ederson ‘surprised’ by shock selection call

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been overlooked in the latest Brazil squad, with Manchester City rival Ederson left “surprised” by that decision.

WHAT HAPPENED? The South American nation are due to take in a friendly date with 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco on Saturday, with Ederson very much in contention to line up between the sticks in that contest. Weverton and Mycael are the other keeping options at interim boss Ramon Menezes’ disposal, with Alisson – who was his country’s No.1 at Qatar 2022 and has 61 caps to his name – a shock omission from the Brazil selection.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ederson, who has been battling with Alisson to be Brazil’s first choice for several years now, has said of seeing a fellow Premier League star left out: “The first moment I saw the list I was surprised, but it's the coach's decision. They are choices, I thought he would be on the list, but he was not. I do not know why, if it is a matter of opportunities for younger players. But we have to work, give our best, every day there is a good new player who can take that responsibility too. I think it's too early for that [talk of him being number one]. Of course it is always important to start a cycle, for me it is no different and I hope to start in the best way possible. But we know it is a long cycle, many things can happen, you can live many phases during this period. You have to work as hard as possible, maintain consistency so you can be here as many times as possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alisson was the go-to option for former Brazil boss Tite, and may well come back into contention when future squads are pieced together, but for now he is being left to focus on club matters.

WHAT NEXT? Alisson has not enjoyed the best of seasons at Liverpool, with the Reds often left scratching around for consistency as a collective, but he will be hoping to make a point to Brazil bosses when Jurgen Klopp’s side return to action against Ederson and City at the Etihad Stadium on April 1.