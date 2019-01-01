Why does the Scottish Premiership split? Fixtures, table & teams in each section

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the peculiar approach to deciding a league, including the remaining fixtures of the 2018-19 season

Scottish football is relatively unique in the United Kingdom in that its top division splits into two sections towards the end of the season.

It is a peculiar method of concluding the league, but it has been used for nearly two decades and, despite occasional complaints over the years, that suggests it serves its purpose well.

So what exactly is the Scottish Premiership split and how does it affect clubs like and ?

Goal takes a look at the approach, when it was introduced and how it will work in 2018-19.

Why does the Scottish Premiership split?

Simply put, the Scottish Premiership splits into two sections in order to minimise the fixture burden on clubs.

's top division was expanded to include 12 teams from the 2000-01 season on and the split concept was introduced at that time to avoid the need for each team to fulfil 44 games.

Prior to the 2000-01 season, 10 teams competed in the league and they played each other four times - a total of 36 matches.

What happens now is that each team plays each other three times, bringing the number of games to 33 and the league is then divided into two six-team sections. Each team within a particular section plays the other five teams in their section once, bringing the total number of games played in the league season to 38.

The idea was inspired by the Swiss Nationalliga (now Swiss ), which had deployed a split model at the time, before changing format from the 2003-04 season on.

It has not been without its critics in Scotland, though, with some players, officials and fans decrying the potential for fixture disparity - i.e. having fewer home games - and the fact that clubs in the bottom section can end up having more points than those in the top section.

However, SPFL CEO Neil Doncaster has defended the approach, telling the Telegraph in 2018: "The split creates tight finishes top and bottom and sometimes that means helicopter finishes on the last day of the season. Ultimately the hallmarks of our game are passion, drama and excitement and the split creates that."

Scottish Premiership 2018-19 table before split

After 33 games the top six comprised of Celtic, Rangers, , , and Hearts. These teams contest the 'Championship Group'.

The bottom six teams were: , , , Academical, and . They compete in what is known as the 'Relegation Group'.

The table as it stood before the split can be seen below:

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Celtic 33 24 5 4 +54 77 2 Rangers 33 19 9 5 +49 66 3 Kilmarnock 33 16 10 7 +18 58 4 Aberdeen 33 17 7 9 +15 58 5 Hibernian 33 14 10 9 +15 52 6 Hearts 33 15 5 13 -3 50 7 St Johnstone 33 13 5 15 -12 44 8 Motherwell 33 13 4 16 -10 43 9 Livingston 33 11 9 13 +2 42 10 Hamilton Academical 33 7 4 22 -48 25 11 St Mirren 33 5 6 22 -37 21 12 Dundee 33 4 6 23 -43 18

It should be noted that it is possible for clubs in the relegation section to finish the season on a great number of points than some of those in the championship section. However, after the split, teams do not move out of their own section.

Scottish Premiership 2018-19 fixtures after split

The first of the final five gameweeks begins on April 20 and the last concludes on May 19. You can see all the post-split fixtures below.

Fixtures of top six

Date Game Kick-off (BST) Apr 20 Hearts vs Rangers 12pm Apr 20 Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen 3pm Apr 21 Hibernian vs Celtic 12:30pm Apr 27 Celtic vs Kilmarnock 12:30pm Apr 28 Hibernian vs Hearts 12:15pm Apr 28 Rangers vs Aberdeen 3pm May 4 Aberdeen vs Celtic 12:30pm May 4 Hearts vs Kilmarnock 3pm May 5 Rangers vs Hibernian 3:30pm May 10 Aberdeen vs Hearts 7:45pm May 11 Kilmarnock vs Hibernian 3pm May 12 Rangers vs Celtic 12pm May 19 Celtic vs Hearts 3pm May 19 Hibernian vs Aberdeen 3pm May 19 Kilmarnock vs Rangers 3pm

There are a number of enticing fixtures to look forward to in the championship section.

Celtic's lead at the top of the table is formidable and they are unlikely to be deposed by Rangers, but the race for a place in the is much more competitive. As well as Rangers, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen are in the mix, with Hibernian and Hearts needing a flawless run of results to truly challenge.

April 28 will see an Edinburgh derby between Hibernian and Hearts, while the Old Firm derby is scheduled for May 12. It seems likely that there will be little but pride to play for when Celtic and Rangers meet, but that shouldn't get in the way of a typically ferocious derby.

Fixtures of bottom six

Date Game Kick-off (BST) Apr 20 Hamilton Academical vs Motherwell 3pm Apr 20 Livingston vs St Mirren 3pm Apr 20 St Johnstone vs Dundee 3pm Apr 27 Hamilton Academical vs Livingston 3pm Apr 27 Motherwell vs Dundee 3pm Apr 27 St Mirren vs St Johnstone 3pm May 4 Dundee vs Hamilton Academical 3pm May 4 Motherwell vs St Mirren 3pm May 4 St Johnstone vs Livingston 3pm May 11 Livingston vs Dundee 3pm May 11 St Johnstone vs Motherwell 3pm May 13 St Mirren vs Hamilton Academical 7:45pm May 18 Dundee vs St Mirren 12:30pm May 18 Hamilton Academical vs St Johnstone 12:30pm May 18 Motherwell vs Livingston 12:30pm

When it comes to the relegation section three teams - St Johnstone, Motherwell and Livingston - appear fairly assured of their divisional integrity.

Dundee, St Mirren and, to a lesser extent, Hamilton Academical are the teams who are in a serious fight for survival.