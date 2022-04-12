Why did VAR rule out Marcos Alonso's goal for Chelsea in Champions League second leg vs Real Madrid?

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso thought he had a dramatic go-ahead goal in the second half of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, but VAR controversially wiped out his strike for handball.

The strike would have given the Blues a 4-3 aggregate lead in the second leg, however the slightest of touches off Alonso's arm was deemed enough for it not to count. Thomas Tuchel's team protested the 64th-minute call to no avail, as the match remained level with less than a half hour to go in regular time.

Ten minutes later, Timo Werner put the Blues ahead only for Rodrygo to make it 4-4 moments later and Karim Benzema to score the go-ahead goal in extra time.

Watch: Alonso's goal ruled out

MARCOS ALONSO. AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB. BUT IT'S RULED OUT. 😱 pic.twitter.com/OBYIn1FBTC — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 12, 2022

Chelsea thought they had gone ahead in the tie...



🖥 But after a VAR review, it was judged Marcos Alonso handled the ball in the build-up to scoring ❌



Harsh or fair?#UCL pic.twitter.com/WYVjIN9ppw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

This hand ball rule… — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) April 12, 2022

