Why did VAR rule out Marcos Alonso's goal for Chelsea in Champions League second leg vs Real Madrid?

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

A video review determined the full-back's arm helped control the ball before he shot past Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso thought he had a dramatic go-ahead goal in the second half of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, but VAR controversially wiped out his strike for handball.

The strike would have given the Blues a 4-3 aggregate lead in the second leg, however the slightest of touches off Alonso's arm was deemed enough for it not to count. Thomas Tuchel's team protested the 64th-minute call to no avail, as the match remained level with less than a half hour to go in regular time.

Ten minutes later, Timo Werner put the Blues ahead only for Rodrygo to make it 4-4 moments later and Karim Benzema to score the go-ahead goal in extra time.

Editors' Picks

Watch: Alonso's goal ruled out

For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.