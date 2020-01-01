‘Who wouldn’t be proud of a son like you’ – Aubameyang’s father congratulates Arsenal star

The Gabonese striker ended the 2019-20 Premier League season with 22 goals - the exact number of goals he scored for the Gunners last term

Pierre-Francois Aubameyang took to social media to celebrate his son, Pierre-Emerick who ended the 2019-20 Premier League season with a brace for in their 3-2 win over on Sunday.

Aubameyang ended the English top-flight campaign with 22 goals after 36 outings, the same number of the goals he scored for the Emirates Stadium outfit in his first full campaign in .

He narrowly missed the chance to retain the Golden Boot he shared with duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the 2018-19, as ’s Jamie Vardy clinched it with 23 goals this season.

The 31-year-old was involved in all of Arsenal's goals against Watford on Sunday, scoring a first-half brace and also assisting Kieran Tierney in opening his goal account for the Gunners.

Aubameyang’s father, who featured majorly for French clubs including , Nice and Le Havre during his playing career, commented on his son's future and disclosed that there is a decision to be made.

“My son, who wouldn’t be proud to have a son like you. Bravo, bravo, bravo,” his father, Pierre-Francois wrote on Instagram.

“You really are a scorer. Every season you respond with your efficiency, last season 22 goals, this season 22 goals.

“I can only congratulate you and tell you once again my pride.

“We must make the right decision for the rest of your career.

“They speak a lot in the press, they do not know that we are Bantu and that there is a hierarchy, the decision is taken after the advice of the wise man who is your father.

“We will be set very soon, sleep peacefully my son, your father watches the grains. I love you.”

Aubameyang who joined Arsenal from in January 2018, has entered the final year of his deal at the club.

There are reports that the Gunners are working to renew the forward’s contract, or they risk losing him as a free agent in June 2021.