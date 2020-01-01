Who will win PFA Player of the Year 2020-21? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Kevin De Bruyne scooped the award in 2019-20 and the Manchester City midfielder is amongst the favourites to be the victor again this season

The PFA Player of the Year award is one of the most prestigious awards a Premier League player can win.

As the gong is voted on by fellow players, it is considered amongst the highest praise a player can receive at the end of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne won it for 2019-20 following a spectacular season for , which saw him record 20 assists and add a further 13 goals, giving him more goal involvements than anybody else.

Who are the favourites to win 2020-21 PFA Player of the Year?

De Bruyne is 4/1 (5.0) favourite with bet365 to win PFA Player of the Year again and become the first person since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 to do so in consecutive campaigns.

The marvellous Belgian is the first ever Man City player to win the award and his 65 assists since his debut in 2015 is the most of anyone in that time, with his haul of 20 last season equalling Thierry Henry’s record for the most in a campaign.

Mohamed Salah is 5/1 (6.0) to be named PFA Player of the Year for a second time in his career after also winning the plaudits in 2017-18 after a record-breaking 32-goal season.

The forward has been arguably Liverpool’s most important player under Jurgen Klopp, recording 104 Premier League goal involvements in just 105 starts – 27 more than any other player since his debut.

Raheem Sterling is 6/1 (7.0) to win PFA Player of the Year and become the second Man City player to scoop the award, adding to the Young Player of the Year crown he won in 2019.

Last season saw the star finally break the 20-goal mark in the Premier League and he will no doubt be looking for an even greater tally this time around as City look for a third title in four years.

It is no exaggeration to say that Bruno Fernandes turned ’s season around last term and the midfielder is 12/1 (13.0) to win PFA Player of the Year ahead of his first full campaign.

The Portuguese was brought in from in January and recorded an incredible 15 goal involvements, helping the Red Devils to nine wins and a third-place finish.

Who are the underdogs to win 2020-21 PFA Player of the Year?

Harry Kane is one of the most consistent Premier League players and is 16/1 (17.0) to win PFA Player of the Year for the first time in his career.

His tally of 143 Premier League goals puts him 13th in the all-time list and the striker will be aiming for another stellar season in front of goal and add yet another individual award to his collection.

Virgil van Dijk is 20/1 (21.0) to win the prize for the second time in three years after also being voted as the victor after a stellar 2018-19.

The Liverpool centre-back became the first defender since John Terry in 2005 to be awarded with it and is looking to become the first in his position to win it twice.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 22 goals in each of his last two seasons and is 20/1 (21.0) to be named PFA Player of the Year.

Only Salah has scored more goals than the striker since he joined the Gunners in January 2018 and another impressive haul could pave the way to being named Player of the Year.

Also available at 20/1 (21.0) is Sadio Mane as he looks to continue to be a vital cog in the Liverpool machine in 2020-21.

Although not always as statistically impressive as teammate Salah, Mane has scored 40 goals and added eight assists across the last two seasons.

Sergio Aguero is undoubtedly one of the best Premier League strikers of all time and the Manchester City star is 25/1 (26.0) with bet365 to win PFA Player of the Year for the first time in his career.

Marcus Rashford is also 25/1 (26.0) after firmly establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s best attackers with a 17-goal return last season, his best ever in a Manchester United shirt.

New signing Timo Werner is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League and is a 25/1 (26.0) shot to announce himself in style by earning the plaudits of his peers.

Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech also joined Frank Lampard’s side this season and are both 33/1 (34.0) shots, along with fellow Blue Christian Pulisic.

Trent Alexander-Arnold won Young Player of the Year in 2019-20 and is also 33/1 (34.0) with bet365, alongside Paul Pogba, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.