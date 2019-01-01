Who is the Premier League record transfer & previous record signings?

Goal rounds up the most expensive Premier League arrivals following Harry Maguire's blockbuster move from Leicester to Man Utd

Transfer fees in football seem to be rising constantly, and the Premier League has seen some of the biggest outlays in football history.

Though Neymar currently holds the record as the most expensive player of all-time following his move from to in 2017, plenty of lucrative business has been done in as well – and Goal has all the information.

Who is the Premier League record transfer?

international Paul Pogba currently holds the record for being the most expensive Premier League player of all-time, with his return from from in 2016 culminating in a then-world-record transfer fee of €105 million (£89.3m/$110m).

It surpassed the former world-record holder Gareth Bale following his move from to in 2013 for £86m ($105m).

In Pogba's first season back at Old Trafford, he won the League Cup and the .

Pogba's transfer to Man Utd started to set a precedent for European football transfers, with Neymar's move to PSG from Barcelona in 2017 breaking the world-record fee in a whopping €222m (£198m/$240m) move, marking the first time that the record was broken by a French club.

Elsewhere in Europe, Philippe Coutinho's move from to Barcelona in December 2018 for €120m (£105m/$128m) set the Liga record at the time of the transfer, before it was broken by Joao Felix's transfer from to Atletico in 2019 for €126m (£114m/$139m).

Record-breaking Premier League football transfers

The below table outlines the most expensive Premier League transfers of all time, with several of the top 10 having broken top-flight records at the time of the transfer.

Harry Maguire broke the Premier League record fee for a defender with his £80m ($97m) move from Leicester to Man Utd. He surpassed Virgil van Dijk's previous record set in December 2017 when the international was the most expensive defender, moving from to Liverpool for £75m ($91m).

Romelu Lukaku's £75m ($91m) move to Man Utd from broke the national league record at the time, while Nicolas Pepe's arrival at broke the record for an African player – surpassing international Riyad Mahrez's fee.

Angel Di Maria previously held the mark for the Premier League record transfer following his £60m ($73m) switch from Real Madrid to Man Utd.

's Kepa Arrizabalaga holds the record for the most expensive Premier League goalkeeper in 2018 with his £72m ($86m) move, which was previously set by Alisson's £56m ($68m) move to Liverpool from earlier that summer.

Rank Player Team Team Fee Fee Year 1 Paul Pogba Juventus Man Utd €105 £89m 2016 2 Harry Maguire Leicester Man Utd €87m £80m 2019 3 Romelu Lukaku Man Utd €85m £75m 2017 4 Virgil van Dijk Southampton Liverpool €85m £75m 2017 5 Nicolas Pepe Arsenal €80m £72m 2017 6 Kepa Athletic Bilbao Chelsea €80m £72m 2018 7 Angel Di Maria Real Madrid Man Utd €75.6m £60m 2014 8 Kevin De Bruyne* VfL Wolsfburg Man City €75m £55m 2009 9 Rodri* Man City €70m £63m 2017 10 Riyad Mahrez* Leicester Man City €67.8m £60m 2019

*Player did not break a transfer record, but is included in the list of top 10 most expensive Premier League transfers.