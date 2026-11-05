Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoVenezia
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo
team-logoUdinese
Watch it on DAZN
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Where to watch Venezia v Udinese: streaming, TV channels, date, kick-off time and line-ups

Venezia vs Udinese
Serie A
Venezia
Udinese

How to watch the Serie A match between Venezia and Udinese, including kick-off time and team news

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere that has geographical restrictions? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomDAZN
CanadaDAZN
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandDAZN
IndiaZEE5
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
  • Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Log in and find the stream. Create an account or log in to the official broadcaster for full access, then enjoy the match!
crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

DAZN will show Venezia-Udinese live. Here's how to stream the match.

At the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Venice, Venezia and Udinese meet in a Serie A clash between the bottom two teams.

Four defeats in their last five matches have left Venezia bottom of the table, with a win over Napoli their only recent victory. Davide Nicola's side have struggled for consistency.

Udinese are faring no better. A heavy 5-2 home defeat by Roma on matchday ten brought Kosta Runjaic's time in the Udinese dugout to an end. They have now gone eight consecutive matches without a win.

Taking over in the Udinese dugout, Paolo Zanetti returns to Serie A nine months after Verona dismissed him. The Vicenza-born manager inherits a team in difficulty and must quickly find the right balance to turn things around.

Meanwhile, president Gianpaolo Pozzo has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia. The club have officially announced that medical staff are monitoring his condition with the utmost care.

Three points could change the course of a difficult season for either side. Here's everything you need to know about watching the match live.

Team news

Venezia vs Udinese Probable lineups

3-5-2
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN
Formation
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
3-4-2-1
F. StankovicF. StankovicJ. JesusJ. JesusR. HalhalR. HalhalM. MorenoM. MorenoR. HapsR. HapsK. PerezK. PerezS. SohmS. SohmG. BusioG. BusioA. HainautA. HainautJ. YeboahJ. YeboahA. AdamsA. AdamsM. OkoyeM. OkoyeJ. AbankwahJ. AbankwahC. KabaseleC. KabaseleM. PalmaM. PalmaM. VojvodaM. VojvodaN. ZanioloN. ZanioloJ. KarlstroemJ. KarlstroemH. KamaraH. KamaraL. MillerL. MillerJ. EkkelenkampJ. EkkelenkampK. DavisK. Davis
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
3-5-2
Venezia

Starting XI

Udinese

Manager

  • D. Nicola
  • P. Zanetti

Davide Nicola's Venezia will be without Bartol Franjic, Marin Sverko and Andrea Adorante through injury. Nicola is expected to stick with the 3-5-2 used in recent matches, with Filip Stankovic in goal and Lion Lauberbach and Akor Adams up front.

For his first match in the Udinese dugout, Paolo Zanetti must contend with a long list of absentees: Idrissa Gueye, Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Alessandro Zanoli, David Alaba and Oumar Solet are all out. Maduka Okoye is likely to start in goal, with Nicolo Zaniolo and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp supporting Keinan Davis.

Recent form

VEN

VEN - Form

ATA
L3-1
NAP
W1-0
GEN
L1-0
INT
L0-2
COM
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
UDI

UDI - Form

TOR
L2-1
LEC
L0-3
MIL
L0-2
PAR
D0-0
ROM
L2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Venezia have won one and lost four of their last five Serie A matches, with no draws. Their only victory came against Napoli (1-0), while their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Como. They have scored three goals and conceded six in that period.

Over their last five matches, Udinese have drawn one and lost four, without a win. They drew 0-0 at Parma before suffering their most recent and heaviest defeat, 5-2 at home to Roma. Two goals scored and eleven conceded underline their defensive difficulties.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

VeneziaDrawUdinese
1
0
4
Coppa Italia
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
2
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
1
FT
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
3
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
2
FT
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
3
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
2
FT
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
1
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
2
FT
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
3
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
FT
7Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

In September 2026, Udinese beat Venezia 2-1 in the Coppa Italia in their last meeting. Across their last five meetings in all competitions, Udinese have won three times and Venezia twice, with Udinese scoring eleven goals to Venezia's eight.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
10910248+1628
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
107302810+1824
W
W
D
W
D
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
106312112+921
W
L
W
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
106222414+1020
W
W
D
W
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
104241713+414
L
W
D
L
W
9
BolognaBolognaBOL
104241413+114
W
W
W
L
W
10
TorinoTorinoTOR
104151416-213
L
L
W
W
W
11
GenoaGenoaGEN
104151014-413
W
W
W
L
W
12
CagliariCagliariCGL
10415915-613
L
L
L
L
D
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
103251620-411
L
D
D
L
W
14
LecceLecceLEC
103071121-109
L
L
L
W
L
15
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
10226815-78
W
D
L
L
L
16
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
102261626-108
L
L
L
L
D
18
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
19
UdineseUdineseUDI
101271123-125
L
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
10109620-143
L
L
L
W
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Bottom of the Serie A table in 20th, Venezia face 19th-placed Udinese with both sides seeking points in their fight to avoid relegation.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google