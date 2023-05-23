Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Valladolid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona are set to take on Real Valladolid on Tuesday, as La Liga champions look to bounce back from their fourth league loss of the season.

Having clinched the title two games ago, Xavi's men were dealt with a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad but can gather up to 94 points this season.

Meanwhile, with a 2-0 defeat at Cadiz, Valladolid have lost their last five league games and are in desperate need of wins to move out from the drop zone.

Valladolid vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm BST Venue: Jose Zorilla

The Primera Division game between Real Valladolid and Barcelona is scheduled for May 23, 2023, at the Jose Zorilla football stadium in Valladolid, Spain.

It will kick off at 9 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Valladolid vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1 Watch here LaLigaTV Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV and available to stream live online through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Valladolid team news

Luis Perez, Selim Amallah and Anuar Tuhami will continue to miss out due to injuries. Martin Hongla is suspended after his sending off against Cadiz.

Valladolid boss Cesar Pezzolano may not make many changes, but is likely to involve Alvaro Aguado and Lucas Olaza for Barcelona's visit.

Gonzalo Plata may be used as an extra man in attack as well.

Valladolid possible XI: Masip; Fernandez, Sanchez, El Yamiq; Rosa, Monchu, Aguado, Olaza; Plata, Marin, Leon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Asenjo, Masip Defenders: J. Sanchez, Fernandez, El Yamiq, Olaza, Escudero, Fresneda, Rosa Midfielders: Monchu, K. Perez, Aguado, Mesa, Machis, Kenedy, Plata, Plano, C. Sanchez Forwards: Larin, Leon

Barcelona team news

Gavi is back from a ban. Pedri and Ronald Araujo, who missed the Sociedad game, are also expected to be back after recovering from muscle problems.

With Ousmane Dembele back to full fitness as well, Xavi has a full squad at his disposal, but may rest Frenkie de Jong after the Dutchman played the full 90 on Sunday.

Raphinha may get the nod ahead of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati for Tuesday's outing.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Garcia, Balde, Alonso, Alba, Roberto Midfielders: Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, De Jong, Kessie, Torre, Garrido Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Alarcon, Estanis, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 28, 2022 Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid La Liga April 6, 2021 Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid La Liga December 23, 2020 Real Valladolid 0-3 Barcelona La Liga July 11, 2020 Real Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona La Liga October 30, 2019 Barcelona 5-1 Real Valladolid La Liga

