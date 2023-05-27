After failing to pick up a win in their penultimate game in the Scottish Premiership second phase, St. Mirren and Rangers will be aiming to finish on a high when the two sides meet at the SMISA Stadium on Saturday.
However, both Rangers and St. Mirren will not finish any higher than second and sixth, respectively, as the Gers are destined for the Champions League third qualifying round.
Michael Beale's men were last involved in a 2-2 draw against Hearts, while the Paisley-based outfit extended their winless run to six games overall after their 3-0 defeat at Aberdeen in the midweek.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
St. Mirren vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 27, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|SMISA Stadium
The Scottish Premiership game between St. Mirren and Rangers is scheduled for May 27, 2023, at St. Mirren Park which is known as the SMISA Stadium for sponsorship purposes and is located in Paisley, Scotland.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch St. Mirren vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams
|Rangers TV
The game will not be broadcast live on TV.
Team news & squads
St. Mirren team news
Jonah Ayunga and Richard Tait are set to remain sidelined. The likes of Tony Watt, Ryan Flynn and Alex Greive will also miss out due to knocks.
Theirry Small is suspended after being sent off against Aberdeen, with Scott Tanser likely to slot in as the replacement at left-back.
Australia international Keanu Baccus should continue in the engine room, with Greg Kiltie and Curtis Main paired up front.
St. Mirren possible XI: Carson; Strain, Fraser, Shaughnessy, Taylor, Tanser; Gogic, Baccus, O'Hara; Main, Kiltie.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Carson, Urminsky
|Defenders:
|Gallagher, Shaughnessy, Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Strain, Fraser
|Midfielders:
|Baccus, O'Hara, Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Kiltie
|Forwards:
|Main, Jamieson, Offord
Rangers team news
Rangers' injury list has had the likes of Antonio Colak, Ben Davies, Ryan Kent and Malik Tillman for a while.
Whereas Steven Davis, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe and Nnamdi Ofoborh have been out on longer spells.
Midweek scorers Todd Cantwell and Fashion Sakala should continue to be part of the XI, as should Alfredo Morelos and captain James Tavernier.
Rangers possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Souttar, King, Yilmaz; Lundstrum, Raskin, Kamara; Cantwell; Morelos, Sakala.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
|Defenders:
|Goldson, Souttar, King, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine
|Midfielders:
|Lundstram, Kamara, Raskin, Jack, Arfield, Cantwell, Hagi, Lowry, Matondo, S. Wright
|Forwards:
|Morelos, Sakala
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 15, 2023
|Rangers 5-2 St. Mirren
|Scottish Premiership
|November 12, 2022
|St. Mirren 1-1 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|October 8, 2022
|Rangers 4-0 St. Mirren
|Scottish Premiership
|April 10, 2022
|St. Mirren 0-4 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|December 26, 2021
|Rangers 2-0 St. Mirren
|Scottish Premiership