This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League One play-off semi-final

GOAL
WATCH ON
Peterborough Sheffield Wednesday League One play-offs 2023(C)Getty Images
League OneSheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough UnitedSheffield WednesdayPeterborough United

How to watch the League One match between Sheff Wed and Peterborough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It is the same conjuncture Sheffield Wednesday lost out in the League One play-offs last year, as Thursday's hosts will need to overcome a 4-0 deficit against Peterborough in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

Despite entering the first leg on the back of a four-game winning run and a third-placed finish in the regular season, the Owls were shocked by a side who secured a top-six finish on the final day.

The winners on aggregate here will play against the winners between Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers for a spot in the Championship.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheff Wed vs Peterborough kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 18, 2023
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Hillsborough

The League One game between Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United is scheduled for May 18, 2023, at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, Yorkshire, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sheff Wed vs Peterborough online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports FootballWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football and available to stream live online through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Barry Bannan Sheffield Wednesday 2022-23(C)Getty Images

Sheff Wed team news

One of Dominic Iorfa or Michael Ihiekwe will have to make way amid Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore's move to switch back to a more familiar back four.

Moore may also go with the gamble of starting Reece James at left-back with the objective of deploying Marvin Johnson in an advanced role.

The midfield engine is likely to be run by Will Vaulks and Barry Bannan.

Sheff Wed possible XI: Dawson; Palmer, Iorfa, Flint, James; Vaulks, Bannan; Windass, Paterson, Johnson; Smith.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dawson, Stockdale
Defenders:Flint, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Heneghan, James, Brown, Hunt, Palmer
Midfielders:Vaulks, Bakinson, Adeniran, Bannan, Byers, Dele-Bashiru, Johnson, Windass, Wilks
Forwards:Paterson, Smith, Gregory

Peterborough team news

Darren Ferguson has more or less a full-strength squad to work with and may not make any changes to his winning combination from the first leg.

The only factor on the mind of the Peterborough manager would be that of resting his key players in case he sees the tie out of his opponent's reach.

Peterborough possible XI: Norris; Ward, Kent, Edwards, Burrows; Kyprianou, Norburn; Poku, Taylor, Mason-Clark; Clarke-Harris.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Norris, Blackmore
Defenders:Edwards, Knight, Kent, N. Thompson, Watts, Ogbeta, Butler
Midfielders:Fuchs, Kyprianou, Taylor, B. Thompson, Norburn, Ward, Burrows, Poku, Randall, Corbett
Forwards:Clarke-Harris, Jones, Mason-Clark, Tshimanga

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 13, 2023Peterborough 4-0 Sheff WedLeague One
March 4, 2023Sheff Wed 1-0 PeterboroughLeague One
August 17, 2022Peterborough 2-0 Sheff WedLeague One
April 27, 2013Peterborough 1-0 Sheff WedChampionship
November 3, 2012Sheff Wed 2-1 PeterboroughChampionship

Useful links