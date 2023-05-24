Rangers vs Hearts: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Destined to finish second in the Scottish Premiership this season, Rangers are set to host top-three hopefuls Hearts at the Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday.
Knowing well of a spot in the Champions League third qualifying round, the Gers picked up a 3-1 win over Hibernian at the weekend.
The visitors have two games to possibly topple third-placed Aberdeen - whom Steven Naismith's men last beat 2-1 - and as a result land a Europa Conference League third qualifying round spot instead of the second qualifying round in the European third-tier competition that Hearts are currently eligible for.
Rangers vs Hearts kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 24, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Ibrox Stadium
The Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and Hearts is scheduled for May 24, 2023, at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Rangers vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams
|Sky Sports Football
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports and available to stream live online through the Sky Sports app or website.
Team news & squads
Rangers team news
Defender Connor Goldson will reportedly miss around 10 weeks with a foot injury, while Rabbi Matondo got injured during the warm-up last weekend.
Alfredo Morelos, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright and Nicolas Raskin can all be counted as doubts for the tie.
As with most of the season in the case of one or the other, Ryan Kent, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh continue to remain sidelined.
Rangers possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, King, Souttar, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Jack, Raskin; Cantwell, Sakala, Hagi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
|Defenders:
|Souttar, King, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine
|Midfielders:
|Lundstram, Kamara, Raskin, Jack, Arfield, Cantwell, Hagi, Tillman, Lowry, S. Wright
|Forwards:
|Morelos, Colak, Sakala
Hearts team news
Josh Ginnelly should continue in attack despite limping off in the Aberdeen win, but there may be a few changes elsewhere.
Naismith is likely to field Michael Smith ahead of Nathaniel Atkinson at right-back, and may think of Orestis Kiomourtzoglou or Jorge Grant in place of Peter Haring in the middle.
Hearts possible XI: Clark; Smith, Sibbick, Rowles, Cochrane; Devlin, Kiomourtzoglou; Oda, Shankland, McKay; Ginnelly.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gordon, Clark, Stewart
|Defenders:
|Rowles, Hill, Halkett, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson, Smith, Neilson
|Midfielders:
|Kiomourtzoglou, Devlin, Halliday, Haring, Baningime, Grant, Forrest, Mackay-Steven, Pollock, McKay, Ginnelly, Kuol, Snodgrass
|Forwards:
|Shankland, Humphrys, Boyce, Oda
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 2, 2023
|Hearts 0-3 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|November 10, 2022
|Rangers 1-0 Hearts
|Scottish Premiership
|October 1, 2022
|Hearts 0-4 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|May 21, 2022
|Rangers 0-0 (2-0 AET) Hearts
|Scottish Cup
|May 14, 2022
|Hearts 1-3 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership