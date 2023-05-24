Rangers vs Hearts: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Destined to finish second in the Scottish Premiership this season, Rangers are set to host top-three hopefuls Hearts at the Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday.

Knowing well of a spot in the Champions League third qualifying round, the Gers picked up a 3-1 win over Hibernian at the weekend.

The visitors have two games to possibly topple third-placed Aberdeen - whom Steven Naismith's men last beat 2-1 - and as a result land a Europa Conference League third qualifying round spot instead of the second qualifying round in the European third-tier competition that Hearts are currently eligible for.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Hearts kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Ibrox Stadium

How to watch Rangers vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Football Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports and available to stream live online through the Sky Sports app or website.

Team news & squads

Getty

Rangers team news

Defender Connor Goldson will reportedly miss around 10 weeks with a foot injury, while Rabbi Matondo got injured during the warm-up last weekend.

Alfredo Morelos, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright and Nicolas Raskin can all be counted as doubts for the tie.

As with most of the season in the case of one or the other, Ryan Kent, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh continue to remain sidelined.

Rangers possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, King, Souttar, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Jack, Raskin; Cantwell, Sakala, Hagi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Souttar, King, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Lundstram, Kamara, Raskin, Jack, Arfield, Cantwell, Hagi, Tillman, Lowry, S. Wright Forwards: Morelos, Colak, Sakala

Hearts team news

Josh Ginnelly should continue in attack despite limping off in the Aberdeen win, but there may be a few changes elsewhere.

Naismith is likely to field Michael Smith ahead of Nathaniel Atkinson at right-back, and may think of Orestis Kiomourtzoglou or Jorge Grant in place of Peter Haring in the middle.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Smith, Sibbick, Rowles, Cochrane; Devlin, Kiomourtzoglou; Oda, Shankland, McKay; Ginnelly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gordon, Clark, Stewart Defenders: Rowles, Hill, Halkett, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson, Smith, Neilson Midfielders: Kiomourtzoglou, Devlin, Halliday, Haring, Baningime, Grant, Forrest, Mackay-Steven, Pollock, McKay, Ginnelly, Kuol, Snodgrass Forwards: Shankland, Humphrys, Boyce, Oda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2, 2023 Hearts 0-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership November 10, 2022 Rangers 1-0 Hearts Scottish Premiership October 1, 2022 Hearts 0-4 Rangers Scottish Premiership May 21, 2022 Rangers 0-0 (2-0 AET) Hearts Scottish Cup May 14, 2022 Hearts 1-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership

Useful links