Newcastle United vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will be looking to hold on to their place in the Premier League top-four when they take on Brighton, who are also keen to seal their spot in a European competition for next season, on Thursday.

Eddie Howe's side is currently third on the standings, but has dropped points in their last couple of games. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United following the 2-0 loss against Arsenal.

Whereas Robert De Zerbi's Seagulls picked up a 3-0 win at Emirates Stadium on Sunday to put a huge dent on Arsenal's title hopes, while Brighton are also hoping to close down a six-point gap towards fifth-placed Liverpool.

Newcastle vs Brighton kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm BST Venue: St. James' Park

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion is scheduled for May 18, 2023, at St. James' Park football stadium in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 7:30pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event Watch here Sky Sports Premier League Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR and available to stream live online through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie are sidelined with injuries, while Ryan Fraser is a cast out at the club.

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak would be set to start in attack again, but it's between Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin to complete the front-three.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Isak.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Burn, Schar, Targett, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Manquillo, Ashby Midfielders: Guimaraes, Willock, M. Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin

Brighton team news

Paraguayan attacker Julio Enciso is expected to be fit despite having to leave the pitch in the Arsenal win due to a knock, while Joel Veltman remains a doubt with a thigh problem. Pascal Gross may continue at right-back in Veltman's possible absence, with Moises Caicedo a likely back-up.

Brighton would still miss the services of Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster, Solly March and Adam Lallana due to injuries, though.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Mitoma, Mac Allister, Enciso; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Steele Defenders: Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman Midfielders: Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, Buonanotte, Mitoma Forwards: Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 13, 2022 Brighton 0-0 Newcastle Premier League March 5, 2022 Newcastle 2-1 Brighton Premier League November 6, 2021 Brighton 1-1 Newcastle Premier League March 21, 2021 Brighton 3-0 Newcastle Premier League September 20, 2020 Newcastle 0-3 Brighton Premier League

