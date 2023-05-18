Newcastle United vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Newcastle will be looking to hold on to their place in the Premier League top-four when they take on Brighton, who are also keen to seal their spot in a European competition for next season, on Thursday.
Eddie Howe's side is currently third on the standings, but has dropped points in their last couple of games. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United following the 2-0 loss against Arsenal.
Whereas Robert De Zerbi's Seagulls picked up a 3-0 win at Emirates Stadium on Sunday to put a huge dent on Arsenal's title hopes, while Brighton are also hoping to close down a six-point gap towards fifth-placed Liverpool.
Newcastle vs Brighton kick-off time & stadium
The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion is scheduled for May 18, 2023, at St. James' Park football stadium in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
It will kick off at 7:30pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR and available to stream live online through Sky Go.
Team news
Newcastle team news
Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie are sidelined with injuries, while Ryan Fraser is a cast out at the club.
Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak would be set to start in attack again, but it's between Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin to complete the front-three.
Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Isak.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
|Defenders:
|Botman, Burn, Schar, Targett, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Manquillo, Ashby
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Willock, M. Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy
|Forwards:
|Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin
Brighton team news
Paraguayan attacker Julio Enciso is expected to be fit despite having to leave the pitch in the Arsenal win due to a knock, while Joel Veltman remains a doubt with a thigh problem. Pascal Gross may continue at right-back in Veltman's possible absence, with Moises Caicedo a likely back-up.
Brighton would still miss the services of Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster, Solly March and Adam Lallana due to injuries, though.
Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Mitoma, Mac Allister, Enciso; Ferguson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanchez, Steele
|Defenders:
|Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman
|Midfielders:
|Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, Buonanotte, Mitoma
|Forwards:
|Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 13, 2022
|Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
|Premier League
|March 5, 2022
|Newcastle 2-1 Brighton
|Premier League
|November 6, 2021
|Brighton 1-1 Newcastle
|Premier League
|March 21, 2021
|Brighton 3-0 Newcastle
|Premier League
|September 20, 2020
|Newcastle 0-3 Brighton
|Premier League