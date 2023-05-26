New Zealand U20 vs Argentina U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between NZ and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news

Having already booked their place in the knockout stage of the U20 World Cup, hosts Argentina will be looking to top the group when they take on New Zealand on Friday.

The final Group A fixture will not only confirm who tops the group stage but will also determine, going by the overall results, whether or not the Junior All Whites join Javier Mascherano's men in the Round of 16.

The Argentina U20 side come into the tie on the back of a 3-0 win over their Guatemala counterparts, beating Uzbekistan U20 2-1 before that.

Whereas New Zealand U20 couldn't keep up the momentum after the 1-0 win over the Guatemala U20 side, as they let go of a two-goal lead in the 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan U20.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New Zealand U20 vs Argentina U20 kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 10pm BST Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario

The FIFA U20 World Cup game between New Zealand and Argentina is scheduled for May 26, 2023, at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario football stadium in Pocito Department of San Juan Province, Argentina.

It will kick off at 10pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch New Zealand U20 vs Argentina U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through FIFA+.

Team news & squads

(C)Getty Images

New Zealand U20 team news

Scorers against Uzbekistan, Ben Wallace and Jay Herdman are among the key players, along with Fin Conchie who assisted both the goals.

Conchie also created the winner scored by right winger Norman Garbett against Guatemala.

NZ U20's English coach Darren Bazeley may not look to make many changes but may think of starting Jackson Jarvey in place of Everton O'Leary at right-back.

New Zealand U20 possible XI: Sims; O'Leary, Surman, Hughes, L. Kelly-Heald; Conchie, McKay; Wallace, Herdman, Garbett; Donkers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sims, Gray, A. Kelly-Heald Defenders: Surman, L. Kelly-Heald, Raj, Hughes, Linder, Supyk, Jarvie, O'Leary Midfielders: Conchie, McKay, Manuel, Herdman, Fay, Karunaratne, Garbett Forwards: Donkers, Colloty, Wallace

Argentina U20 team news

Center-back Tomas Aviles is suspended for the fixture as a result of being booked twice in the Guatemala win, as Federico Redondo is likely to deputise.

Being involved in two goals the last time out including scoring one, Maximo Perrone is an important link from the middle.

Alejo Veliz should continue to lead the line of attack, while Luka Romero will push for a start ahead of Matias Soule after the former scored coming off the bench on Tuesday.

The other change could be Roman Vega being preferred over Valentin Barco at left-back.

Argentina U20 possible XI: Gomes Gerth; Giay, Redondo, Gomez, Vega; Perrone, Tanlongo; Gauto, Carboni, Romero; Veliz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gomes Gerth, Lavagnino, Claa Defenders: Gomez, Di Lollo, Barco, Vega, Giay Midfielders: Perrone, Miramon, Tanlongo, Redondo, Infantino, Carboni, Aguirre, Soule, Gauto, Romero Forwards: Veliz, Maestro Puch

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between the age group national teams of the two nations.

Useful links