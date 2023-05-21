This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Netherlands U17 vs England U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro U17 Championship

Ethan Nwaneri England U17(c)englandfootball.com
UEFA U17 ChampionshipNetherlands U17England U17

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between the Netherlands and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U17 will be looking for back-to-back wins in Group D of the UEFA U17 Championship when they clash with the Netherlands U17 side at the Nagyerdei Stadium on Sunday.

The Oranje suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Switzerland in their opener, while England picked up a 1-0 win over Croatia.

However, Netherlands have history of beating their English counterparts on quite a few occasions, such as in round two of the qualifiers or the semi-finals of the 2018 edition of the competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Netherlands U17 vs England U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 21, 2023
Kick-off time:7pm BST
Venue:Nagyerdei Stadium

The UEFA Under-17 Championship game between the Netherlands and England is scheduled for May 21, 2023, at the Nagyerdi Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Netherlands U17 vs England U17 online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channelStream

UK

BBC Red ButtonBBC iPlayer/Sport Website, UEFA.tv

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Red Button and available to stream live online through BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Netherlands U17 team news

The Netherlands boss Pieter Schrassert Bert will not have the services of Avery Appiah who was sent off in the Swiss loss, with one of Julien Oerip or Sem Esselink to deputise in the middle.

Rayan Atikallah saw yellow but is likely to continue at the back, while Martin Sherif leads the line of attack alongside Zepiqueno Redmond and Kayden Wolff.

Netherlands U17 possible XI: Zeggen; Dijkstra, Atikallah, Janse, Rots; Appiah, Land; Kuhn; Redmond, Sherif, Wolff

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zeggen, Haksteeg
Defenders:Dijkstra, Atikallah, Janse, Rots, Kuhn, Der Plas, Ugwu
Midfielders:Land, Raterink, Esselink, Oerip
Forwards:Van Duiven, Sherif, Wolff, Redmond, Bal, Hartog

England U17 team news

Arsenal winger Ethan Nwaneri bagged the winner against Croatia in the opener, with Michael Golding missing a penalty, but the latter would still start alongside Leon Chiwome up front.

Ryan Garry will not look to tinker with his side much despite the likes of Ishe Samuels-Smith and Somtochukwu Boniface getting themselves in the referee's books.

England U17 possible XI: Setford; Acheampong, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Boniface; Dibling, Dada-Mascoll, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri; Chiwome, Golding

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Setford, Curd
Defenders:Acheampong, Boniface, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Meghoma, Jemide
Midfielders:Lewis-Skelly, Gray, Golding, Dada-Mascoll, Nwaneri, McAllister, Dyer
Forwards:Oboavwoduo, Chiwome, Dibling, Lovelace, Young

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 28, 2023England U17 0-1 Netherlands U17UEFA U17 Championship Qualification
September 7, 2021England U17 2-3 Netherlands U17U17 National Team Friendlies
May 6, 2019Netherlands U17 5-2 England U17UEFA U17 Championship
May 17, 2018England U17 0-0 (5-6 pen.) Netherlands U17UEFA U17 Championship
February 13, 2018England U17 2-0 Netherlands U17Torneio International Algarve U17

