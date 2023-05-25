Manchester United vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United need one more point to guarantee themselves Champions League football next season when the Red Devils welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford in Thursday's Premier League game.

The 1-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend - thanks to Casemiro's screamer - has brought United on the verge of sealing a top-four league finish, while the Blues stare at a bottom-half finish after they followed up a 2-2 home draw against Nottingham Forest with a 1-0 loss at Manchester City.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League game between Manchester United and Chelsea is scheduled for May 25, 2023, at the Old Trafford football stadium in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8pm BST in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event Watch here Sky Sports Premier League Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Sky Sports.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Marcus Rasford may be back for Chelsea's visit, while Anthony Martial has received a warning from United boss Erik ten Hag.

Lisandro Martinez, Tom Heaton, Donny van de Beek, Marcel Sabitzer and Phil Jones remain injured, with Jones soon to exit the club as well.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers: De Gea, Butland, Heaton Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Fred, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards: Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst

Chelsea team news

Benoit Badiashile will be out for a few months with a groin problem and joins Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, N'Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella, Marcus Bettinelli and Reece James, nursing their respective injuries.

Mateo Kovacic is expected to play a role on Thursday, with Kalidou Koulibaly also returning from injury to come off the bench against City on Sunday. However, Frank Lampard may not make many changes to his XI.

Carney Chukwuemeka will be raring for some minutes after being left out of the England squad for the Under-20 World Cup.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Fofana; Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Hall; Gallagher; Havertz, Sterling

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Kepa, Slonina Defenders: W. Fofana, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Silva, Hall, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Zakaria, Fernandez, Kovacic, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwuemeka, Santos, Havertz, Sterling, Pulisic, Ziyech Forwards: Felix, Aubameyang, D. Fofana, Mudryk, Madueke

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 22, 2022 Chelsea 1-1 M anchester United Premier League April 9, 2022 M anchester United 1-1 Chelsea Premier League November 28, 2021 Chelsea 1-1 M anchester United Premier League February 28, 2021 Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United Premier League October 24, 2020 Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea Premier League

