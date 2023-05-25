This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United Chelsea Premier LeagueGetty Images
Manchester UnitedChelseaPremier LeagueManchester United vs Chelsea

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United need one more point to guarantee themselves Champions League football next season when the Red Devils welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford in Thursday's Premier League game.

The 1-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend - thanks to Casemiro's screamer - has brought United on the verge of sealing a top-four league finish, while the Blues stare at a bottom-half finish after they followed up a 2-2 home draw against Nottingham Forest with a 1-0 loss at Manchester City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 25, 2023
Kick-off time:8pm BST
Venue:Old Trafford

The Premier League game between Manchester United and Chelsea is scheduled for May 25, 2023, at the Old Trafford football stadium in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8pm BST in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Sky Sports.

Team news & squads

Erik ten Hag Anthony Martial Manchester United 2022-23Getty

Man Utd team news

Marcus Rasford may be back for Chelsea's visit, while Anthony Martial has received a warning from United boss Erik ten Hag.

Lisandro Martinez, Tom Heaton, Donny van de Beek, Marcel Sabitzer and Phil Jones remain injured, with Jones soon to exit the club as well.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:De Gea, Butland, Heaton
Defenders:Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders:Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Fred, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Pellistri
Forwards:Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst

Chelsea team news

Benoit Badiashile will be out for a few months with a groin problem and joins Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, N'Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella, Marcus Bettinelli and Reece James, nursing their respective injuries.

Mateo Kovacic is expected to play a role on Thursday, with Kalidou Koulibaly also returning from injury to come off the bench against City on Sunday. However, Frank Lampard may not make many changes to his XI.

Carney Chukwuemeka will be raring for some minutes after being left out of the England squad for the Under-20 World Cup.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Fofana; Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Hall; Gallagher; Havertz, Sterling

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mendy, Kepa, Slonina
Defenders:W. Fofana, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Silva, Hall, Azpilicueta
Midfielders:Zakaria, Fernandez, Kovacic, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwuemeka, Santos, Havertz, Sterling, Pulisic, Ziyech
Forwards:Felix, Aubameyang, D. Fofana, Mudryk, Madueke

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 22, 2022Chelsea 1-1 Manchester UnitedPremier League
April 9, 2022Manchester United 1-1 ChelseaPremier League
November 28, 2021Chelsea 1-1 Manchester UnitedPremier League
February 28, 2021Chelsea 0-0 Manchester UnitedPremier League
October 24, 2020Manchester United 0-0 ChelseaPremier League

