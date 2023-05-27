Liverpool Women vs Man Utd Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Liverpool and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women do not have it in their own hands in the Women's Super League title race as they travel to Birkenhead to take on Liverpool Women at Prenton Park on Saturday.

On a six-game winning run in the league since the defeat to current leaders Chelsea, who lead the standings by two points, United will be hoping for a slip-up from the side that pipped them to the Women's FA Cup title.

Marc Skinner's side would go on the clinch the Manchester derby against Manchester City 2-1 last weekend, while seventh-placed Liverpool Women were held to a 3-3 draw at Aston Villa at the weekend.

Liverpool Women vs Man Utd Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm BST Venue: Prenton Park

It will kick off at 2:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

BBC One Watch here BBC iPlayer Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One and available to stream live online through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Liverpool Women team news

Melissa Lawley recently underwent hip surgery and will be out for a while.

The club has announced that the likes of Carla Humphrey, Leighanne Robe, and Rhiannon Roberts will be parting ways after this season, with all of them to receive a farewell game.

Meanwhile, Katie Stengel will be hoping to take her goalscoring numbers into double digits after reaching nine goals with the brace against Aston Villa.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Kirby; Bonner, Roberts, Matthews; Koivisto, Taylor, Nagano, Hinds; Kearns; Stengel, Dowie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rachael Laws, Rylee Foster, Eartha Cumings, Faye Kirby Defenders: Emma Koivisto, Leighanne Robe, Niamh Fahey, Jasmine Matthews, Taylor Hings, Gemma Bonner, Megan Campbell, Hannah Silcock Midfielders: Rhiannon Roberts, Missy Bo Kearns, Fuka Nagano, Sofie Lundgaard, Carla Humphrey, Ceri Holland, Miri Taylor Forwards: Leanne Kiernan, Shanice van de Sanden, Yana Daniels, Katie Stengel, Natasha Dowie

Man Utd Women team news

Besides the injured pair of Maria Thorisdottir and Aoife Mannion, Skinner has a full squad to work with.

Lucia Garcia, who scored against City as a substitute, may start on the bench again as Alessia Russo will be looking to add to her 10 league goals this season.

Man Utd Women possible XI: Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Parris, Toone, Galton; Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Emily Ramsey, Mary Earps, Sophie Baggaley Defenders: Ona Batlle, Maria Thorisdottir, Aoife Mannion, Hannah Blundell, Jayde Riviere, Maya Le Tissier, Aisstou Tounkara, Millie Turner, Tara Bourne Midfielders: Jade Moore, Ella Toone, Vilde Boe Risa, Katie Zelem, Leah Galton, Hayley Ladd, Lisa Naalsund, Kirsty Hanson, Carrie Jones, Grace Clinton, Estelle Cascarino Forwards: Martha Thomas, Ivana Ferreira Fuso, Lucia Garcia, Adriana Leon, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo, Rachel Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 15, 2023 Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool Women's Super League October 7, 2020 Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United FA Women's League Cup September 28, 2019 Manchester United 2-0 Liverpool Women's Super League August 19, 2018 Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United FA Women's League Cup

