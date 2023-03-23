Where to watch & live stream Scotland Euro 2024 qualifying games

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying games live on TV & online.

Scotland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Saturday as they take on Cyprus in their opening clash.

In the ongoing international break, Steve Clarke's side will play two qualifying games against Cyprus and Spain.

Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch Scotland games from the comfort of your couch.

All Scotland matches in the Euro 2024 qualifying round will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports and can be streamed on Viaplay App in the UK.

Date Game TV channel / stream Kick-off time (ET) Mar 25 Scotland vs Cyprus Viaplay Sports/ Fubo 2pm Mar 28 Scotland vs Spain Viaplay Sports/ Fubo 6:45pm Jun 17 Norway vs Scotland Viaplay Sports/ Fubo 4pm Jun 20 Scotland vs Georgia Viaplay Sports/ Fubo 6:45pm Sep 8 Cyprus vs Scotland Viaplay Sports/ Fubo 6:45pm Oct 12 Spain vs Scotland Viaplay Sports/ Fubo Nov 16 Georgia vs Scotland Viaplay Sports/ Fubo 5:30pm Nov 19 Scotland vs Norway Viaplay Sports/ Fubo 7:45pm

