Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League semi-final

Roma head into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen with a one-goal advantage, with the return leg to be played at the BayArena on Thursday.

The Rhine club have been beaten in each of their last seven encounters in UEFA competitions against Serie A clubs, but Jose Mourinho has warned Roma despite winning the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Leverkusen.

It will be a matter of pupil against mentor as the German side's boss, Xabi Alonso, was managed by the Portuguese coach during their time at Real Madrid.

Leverkusen vs Roma kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: BayArena

It will kick off at 8pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Leverkusen vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 3 and available to stream live online through BT TV.

Team news & squads

Leverkusen team news

Odilon Kossounou and Robert Andrich did not feature in Rome, and will remain doubts for the return leg tie, as Kerem Demirbay and Mitchel Bakker stand by to deputise if necessary.

Florian Wirtz was rested in Sunday's 1-1 league draw at Stuttgart and is likely to take back his place from Sardar Azmoun in the XI, while Adam Hlozek and Amine Adli battle to start alongside Moussa Diaby in the attack.

Patrik Schick and Karim Bellarabi are the long-term absentees at the club.

Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Demirbay, Palacios, Bakker; Diaby, Wirtz, Adli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hradecky, Pentz, Lunev, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Hincapie, Tah, Kossounou, Bakker, Sinkgraven, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Andrich, Mbamba, Azhil, Eze, Palacios, Demirbay, Amiri, Wirtz, Hudson-Odoi, Adli, Diaby Forwards: Hlozek, Azmoun

Roma team news

Paulo Dybala and Chris Smalling have returned to training, but it may be too soon for the duo to start after their lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Zeki Celik is expected to have recovered from his knock in the 0-0 league draw against Bologna on Sunday, while Bryan Cristante should start at the heart of the defence.

It would be between Andrea Belotti, Tammy Abraham and Ola Solbakken to lead the line.

Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Celik, Matic, Bove, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Wijnaldum; Abraham

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ibanez, Mancini, Llorente, Kumbella, Smalling, Bianda, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Bove, Cristante, Matic, Darboe, Wijnaldum, Camara, Tahirovic, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Volpato, Coric, El Shaarawy, Solbakken Forwards: Dybala, Abraham, Belotti

Head-to-Head Record

DateR Match Competition May 12, 2023 Roma 1-0 Leverkusen Europa League November 5, 2015 Roma 3-2 Leverkusen Champions League October 21, 2015 Leverkusen 4-4 Roma Champions League November 3, 2004 Roma 1-1 Leverkusen Champions League October 19, 2004 Leverkusen 3-1 Roma Champions League

