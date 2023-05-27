This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Hearts vs Hibernian: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hearts and Hibernian are set to square off at Tynecastle Park on Saturday in their final Scottish Premiership match of the season.

A fourth-place finish is up for grabs as the hosts lead their Edinburgh rivals by just two points following Hibernian's 2-2 draw against Rangers, while Hearts should be buoyed after beating Celtic 4-2 in the midweek.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hearts vs Hibernian kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 27, 2023
Kick-off time:12:30 pm BST
Venue:Tynecastle Park

The Scottish Premiership game between Hearts and Hibernian is scheduled for May 27, 2023, at the Tynecastle Park football stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hearts vs Hibernian online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Gary Mackay-Steven constitute for the Hearts treatment room.

Lawrence Shankland will continue to offer support to Josh Ginnelly going forward, with Alan Forrest and Yutaro Oda coming in from the wide areas.

The backline is set to be marshaled by the pair of Toby Sibbick and Nathaniel Atkinson.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Atkinson, Sibbick, Hill, Rowles; Devlin, Haring; Oda, Shankland, Forrest; Ginnelly.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, Stewart
Defenders:Rowles, Hill, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson, Smith, Neilson
Midfielders:Kiomourtzoglou, Devlin, Halliday, Haring, Grant, Forrest, Pollock, McKay, Ginnelly, Kuol, Snodgrass
Forwards:Shankland, Humphrys, Oda

Hibernian team news

Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady are out injured for Hibs.

Having scored twice against Celtic, Elie Youan should continue up front.

With the midfield populated by Jake Doyle-Hayes, James Jeggo and Joe Newell, Manchester United loanee Will Fish would join Paul Hanlon and CJ Egan-Riley at the heart of defence.

Hibernian possible XI: Marshall; Miller, Fish, Hanlon, Egan-Riley, Stevenson; Doyle-Hayes, Jeggo, Newell; Youan, Nisbet.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Marshall, Johnson
Defenders:Egan-Riley, Hanlon, Fish, Bushiri, Devlin, Cabraja, Stevenson, Cadden, Miller, McGregor, McClelland, Delferriere, MacIntyre
Midfielders:Jeggo, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Campbell, Henderson, Tavares, Huage, Aiken
Forwards:Nisbet, Hoppe, Youan, Kukharevych, McKirdy, O'Connor

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 15, 2023Hibernian 1-0 HeartsScottish Premiership
January 22, 2023Hibernian 0-3 HeartsScottish Cup
January 2, 2023Hearts 3-0 HibernianScottish Premiership
August 7, 2022Hibernian 1-1 HeartsScottish Premiership
April 16, 2022Hearts 2-1 HibernianScottish Cup

