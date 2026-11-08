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Eredivisie
team-logoFC Utrecht
Stadion Galgenwaard
team-logoNEC Nijmegen
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Where to watch FC Utrecht v NEC: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and both teams’ recent form

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Utrecht vs NEC Nijmegen
FC Utrecht
NEC Nijmegen
Eredivisie

An overview of where you can watch the match between FC Utrecht and NEC, along with the latest team news.

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crest
Eredivisie - Game Week 12
Stadion Galgenwaard

FC Utrecht v NEC: TV channel and live stream

You can watch FC Utrecht v NEC live on ESPN via Ziggo, Canal+, Watch ESPN or ESPN Extra.

ESPN via Ziggo

ESPN via Ziggo

Watch it here

Canal+

Canal+

Watch it here

Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN

Watch it here

ESPN Extra

ESPN Extra

Watch it here

Team news & squads

FC Utrecht vs NEC Nijmegen Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
FC Utrecht crest
FC Utrecht
UTR
Formation
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
3-1-4-2
team-logoS. PadtN. PanayiotouN. PanayiotouM. DiddenM. DiddenS. HoremansS. HoremansA. ZagreA. ZagreN. VesterlundN. Vesterlundteam-logoM. BroholmY. CathlineY. CathlineJ. van OvereemJ. van OvereemO. AgougilO. AgougilD. de WitD. de WitG. CrettazG. Crettazteam-logoG. BrasA. KaplanA. KaplanY. MoslihY. MoslihJ. MonteiroJ. MonteiroN. LebretonN. LebretonC. BischoffC. BischoffK. KersK. KersD. NejasmicD. NejasmicT. CheryT. CheryB. LinssenB. Linssen
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
4-2-3-1
FC Utrecht

Starting XI

NEC Nijmegen

Manager

  • A. Correia
  • D. Schreuder

FC Utrecht are without the injured Noah Ohio, Miliano Jonathans, Kevin Paredes and Victor Jensen. Correia is nevertheless likely to start Sergio Padt in goal behind Nikolas Panayiotou, Matisse Didden, Siebe Horemans and Arthur Zagre. Dani de Wit and Joris van Overeem are expected to play in central midfield.

For NEC, Dennis Geiger, Perr Schuurs and Tobias Storm are all out injured. Schreuder is likely to start Gonzalo Crettaz in goal, with Bryan Linssen and Tjaronn Chery in attack. Any updates on player availability will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

UTR

UTR - Form

WII
W3-1
TWE
W1-2
ZWO
D1-1
KZB
W0-1
TEL
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NEC

NEC - Form

SIT
D2-2
DZG
W2-4
GRO
D2-2
HEE
L1-0
OMO
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

FC Utrecht have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 4-2 to Telstar in the Eredivisie, having previously beaten FC Twente (1-2) and Willem II (3-1).

NEC have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches. They beat Omonia Nicosia 3-1 in their most recent match, in the Europa League. Their last Eredivisie outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to sc Heerenveen, following draws with FC Groningen (2-2) and Fortuna Sittard (2-2).

Head-to-head meetings

Head to Head

FC UtrechtDrawNEC Nijmegen
4
0
1
Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
1
FC Utrecht badge
FC Utrecht
UTR
3
FT
Eredivisie
FC Utrecht badge
FC Utrecht
UTR
1
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
0
FT
Eredivisie
FC Utrecht badge
FC Utrecht
UTR
0
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
1
FT
Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
1
FC Utrecht badge
FC Utrecht
UTR
2
FT
Eredivisie
FC Utrecht badge
FC Utrecht
UTR
1
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
0
FT
7Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

In their most recent meeting, in February 2026, NEC lost 1-3 at home to FC Utrecht. Utrecht have won three of the last five meetings, NEC have won one and the other ended in a draw. Utrecht scored eight goals across those five matches to NEC's four.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
117403312+2125
D
D
W
W
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
117313013+1724
W
W
W
D
D
3
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
117223513+2223
W
D
L
W
L
4
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
117222810+1823
W
W
L
D
W
5
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
116232013+720
L
L
D
L
W
6
Fortuna SittardFortuna SittardSIT
125522020020
D
D
W
D
D
7
SC HeerenveenSC HeerenveenHEE
115331913+618
W
W
W
L
W
8
Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead EaglesGAE
124532427-317
W
L
W
L
D
9
FC GroningenFC GroningenGRO
114342624+215
L
D
L
W
W
10
CambuurCambuurCAM
114342322+115
W
W
D
W
D
11
FC UtrechtFC UtrechtUTR
113351931-1212
L
D
W
W
L
12
Sparta RotterdamSparta RotterdamSPA
123362129-812
L
W
L
W
D
13
PEC ZwollePEC ZwolleZWO
123361324-1112
D
W
D
W
L
14
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
112541719-211
L
D
D
D
D
15
ExcelsiorExcelsiorEXC
123271629-1311
L
L
L
L
L
16
TelstarTelstarTEL
122461825-710
D
W
L
L
D
17
ADO Den HaagADO Den HaagHAA
122371625-99
W
L
L
W
D
18
Willem IIWillem IIWII
120391140-293
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

FC Utrecht sit 11th in the Eredivisie, while NEC are 14th.

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