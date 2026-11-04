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Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 MCH Arena

FC Midtjylland vs Ajax: TV channel and live streams

You can watch FC Midtjylland vs Ajax live on Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Go. The streaming options are below.

Team news & squads

Injuries rule out Martin Erlic, Magnus Jensen, Mikel Gogorza, Junior Brumado and David Martinez for FC Midtjylland. Coach Mike Tullberg's expected starting XI includes Rasmus Kristensen, Hyun-Seok Hong and Mileta Rajovic, among others.

Ajax must do without Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg, Oliver Edvardsen, Anton Gaaei and Caio Henrique. Julian Brandt went off with a hamstring injury last weekend and is not in coach Michel's expected line-up. Marc-André ter Stegen, Sofyan Amrabat, Oscar Gloukh and Tolu Arokodare are among those in Ajax's probable XI.

Recent form

Four wins in their last five matches across all competitions have FC Midtjylland in good form. The exception was a 0-1 Conference League defeat to St. Truiden. They followed that with a 2-3 away win over FC Nordsjaelland in their most recent match, continuing their good run in the Superligaen. The Danes scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Ajax have also won four of their last five matches, losing only to HNK Hajduk Split 2-1 away in the Conference League. Most recently, they beat AZ 1-0, having earlier defeated Atalanta 2-0 in the Conference League. Across those five games, the Amsterdam side scored eleven goals and conceded four.

Head-to-head meetings

Ajax beat FC Midtjylland 3-1 in Amsterdam when the clubs last met in the Champions League on 25 November 2020. Earlier that month, on 3 November 2020, Ajax won 1-2 away in Herning. They have won both documented meetings between the clubs.

Standings

FC Midtjylland sit 25th in the Conference League standings, while Ajax are 13th.