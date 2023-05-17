Everton Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal Women will be eyeing a third straight win in the Women's Super League when they travel to Walton Hall Park to take on Everton Women on Wednesday.
The hosts are sixth after the heavy 7-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, which leaves the Toffees six points off fifth-placed Aston Villa.
The Gunners have picked up league wins over Leicester City (1-0) and Brighton (4-0) after their Champions League semi-finals exit to Wolfsburg, and will be looking to go within two points of second-placed Chelsea.
Everton Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 17, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|6:15pm BST
|Venue:
|Walton Hall Park
The Women's Super League game between Everton and Arsenal is scheduled for May 17, 2023, at Walton Hall Park football stadium in Walton, Liverpool, England.
It will kick-off at 6:15pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Everton Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Showcase and Sky Sports Mix will showcase the game in the UK, with streaming available via Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Everton Women team news
The club has confirmed that Jessica Park is set to return to her parent club, Manchester City, on account of a shoulder injury ruling the forward for the rest of the season.
Also out for the rest of the campaign is defender Gabrielle George with a hamstring problem.
Izzy Christiansen could be brought into the XI against Arsenal after starting on the bench in the last two outings.
Everton Women possible XI: Brosnan; Finnigan, Sevecke, Bjorn, Veje; Christiansen, Wheeler, K. Holmgaard; Sorensen, Bennison, Snoeijs
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Emily Ramsey, Courtney Brosnan
|Defenders:
|Katrine Veje, Rikke Sevecke, Nathalie Bjorn, Megan Finnigan, Leonie Maier, Sara Holmgaard, Elise Stenevik
|Midfielders:
|Clare Wheeler, Izzy Christiansen, Hanna Bennison, Lucy Hope, Aurora Galli, Karen Holmgaard
|Forwards:
|Toni Duggan, Nicoline Sorensen, Agnes Beever-Jones, Katja Snoeijs
Arsenal Women team news
Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither are all ACL injury victims at the club, while Kim Little is also out injured.
Giovana Queiroz is the latest to join the treatment room after the knock she suffered in the Brighton game.
Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Rafaelle; Maritz, Pelova, Maanum, McCabe; Taylor, Kuhl, Blackstenius
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Manuela Zinsberger, Sabrina D'Angelo, Kaylan Marckese
|Defenders:
|Rafaelle Souza, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jennifer Beattie, Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz, Teyah Goldie
|Midfielders:
|Frida Maanum, Lia Walti, Victoria Pelova, Kathrine Kuhl
|Forwards:
|Katie McCabe, Lina Hurtig, Caitlin Foord, Stina Blackstenius, Jodie Taylor
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 3, 2022
|Arsenal Women 1-0 Everton Women
|Women's Super League
|April 24, 2022
|Everton Women 0-3 Arsenal Women
|Women's Super League
|October 10, 2021
|Arsenal Women 3-0 Everton Women
|Women's Super League
|May 2, 2021
|Everton Women 1-2 Arsenal Women
|Women's Super League
|December 20, 2020
|Arsenal Women 4-0 Everton Women
|Women's Super League