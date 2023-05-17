Everton Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Everton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal Women will be eyeing a third straight win in the Women's Super League when they travel to Walton Hall Park to take on Everton Women on Wednesday.

The hosts are sixth after the heavy 7-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, which leaves the Toffees six points off fifth-placed Aston Villa.

The Gunners have picked up league wins over Leicester City (1-0) and Brighton (4-0) after their Champions League semi-finals exit to Wolfsburg, and will be looking to go within two points of second-placed Chelsea.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:15pm BST Venue: Walton Hall Park

How to watch Everton Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Showcase and Sky Sports Mix will showcase the game in the UK, with streaming available via Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Getty

Everton Women team news

The club has confirmed that Jessica Park is set to return to her parent club, Manchester City, on account of a shoulder injury ruling the forward for the rest of the season.

Also out for the rest of the campaign is defender Gabrielle George with a hamstring problem.

Izzy Christiansen could be brought into the XI against Arsenal after starting on the bench in the last two outings.

Everton Women possible XI: Brosnan; Finnigan, Sevecke, Bjorn, Veje; Christiansen, Wheeler, K. Holmgaard; Sorensen, Bennison, Snoeijs

Position Players Goalkeepers: Emily Ramsey, Courtney Brosnan Defenders: Katrine Veje, Rikke Sevecke, Nathalie Bjorn, Megan Finnigan, Leonie Maier, Sara Holmgaard, Elise Stenevik Midfielders: Clare Wheeler, Izzy Christiansen, Hanna Bennison, Lucy Hope, Aurora Galli, Karen Holmgaard Forwards: Toni Duggan, Nicoline Sorensen, Agnes Beever-Jones, Katja Snoeijs

Arsenal Women team news

Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither are all ACL injury victims at the club, while Kim Little is also out injured.

Giovana Queiroz is the latest to join the treatment room after the knock she suffered in the Brighton game.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Rafaelle; Maritz, Pelova, Maanum, McCabe; Taylor, Kuhl, Blackstenius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Manuela Zinsberger, Sabrina D'Angelo, Kaylan Marckese Defenders: Rafaelle Souza, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jennifer Beattie, Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz, Teyah Goldie Midfielders: Frida Maanum, Lia Walti, Victoria Pelova, Kathrine Kuhl Forwards: Katie McCabe, Lina Hurtig, Caitlin Foord, Stina Blackstenius, Jodie Taylor

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 3, 2022 Arsenal Women 1-0 Everton Women Women's Super League April 24, 2022 Everton Women 0-3 Arsenal Women Women's Super League October 10, 2021 Arsenal Women 3-0 Everton Women Women's Super League May 2, 2021 Everton Women 1-2 Arsenal Women Women's Super League December 20, 2020 Arsenal Women 4-0 Everton Women Women's Super League

