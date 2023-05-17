This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Everton Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Rafaelle Arsenal WomenGetty Images
Women's Super LeagueEverton vs ArsenalEvertonArsenal

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Everton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal Women will be eyeing a third straight win in the Women's Super League when they travel to Walton Hall Park to take on Everton Women on Wednesday.

The hosts are sixth after the heavy 7-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, which leaves the Toffees six points off fifth-placed Aston Villa.

The Gunners have picked up league wins over Leicester City (1-0) and Brighton (4-0) after their Champions League semi-finals exit to Wolfsburg, and will be looking to go within two points of second-placed Chelsea.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 17, 2023
Kick-off time:6:15pm BST
Venue:Walton Hall Park

The Women's Super League game between Everton and Arsenal is scheduled for May 17, 2023, at Walton Hall Park football stadium in Walton, Liverpool, England.

It will kick-off at 6:15pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Everton Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

Sky ShowcaseWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Showcase and Sky Sports Mix will showcase the game in the UK, with streaming available via Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Gabby George Everton Women 2022-23Getty

Everton Women team news

The club has confirmed that Jessica Park is set to return to her parent club, Manchester City, on account of a shoulder injury ruling the forward for the rest of the season.

Also out for the rest of the campaign is defender Gabrielle George with a hamstring problem.

Izzy Christiansen could be brought into the XI against Arsenal after starting on the bench in the last two outings.

Everton Women possible XI: Brosnan; Finnigan, Sevecke, Bjorn, Veje; Christiansen, Wheeler, K. Holmgaard; Sorensen, Bennison, Snoeijs

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Emily Ramsey, Courtney Brosnan
Defenders:Katrine Veje, Rikke Sevecke, Nathalie Bjorn, Megan Finnigan, Leonie Maier, Sara Holmgaard, Elise Stenevik
Midfielders:Clare Wheeler, Izzy Christiansen, Hanna Bennison, Lucy Hope, Aurora Galli, Karen Holmgaard
Forwards:Toni Duggan, Nicoline Sorensen, Agnes Beever-Jones, Katja Snoeijs

Arsenal Women team news

Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither are all ACL injury victims at the club, while Kim Little is also out injured.

Giovana Queiroz is the latest to join the treatment room after the knock she suffered in the Brighton game.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Rafaelle; Maritz, Pelova, Maanum, McCabe; Taylor, Kuhl, Blackstenius

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Manuela Zinsberger, Sabrina D'Angelo, Kaylan Marckese
Defenders:Rafaelle Souza, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jennifer Beattie, Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz, Teyah Goldie
Midfielders:Frida Maanum, Lia Walti, Victoria Pelova, Kathrine Kuhl
Forwards:Katie McCabe, Lina Hurtig, Caitlin Foord, Stina Blackstenius, Jodie Taylor

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
December 3, 2022Arsenal Women 1-0 Everton WomenWomen's Super League
April 24, 2022Everton Women 0-3 Arsenal WomenWomen's Super League
October 10, 2021Arsenal Women 3-0 Everton WomenWomen's Super League
May 2, 2021Everton Women 1-2 Arsenal WomenWomen's Super League
December 20, 2020Arsenal Women 4-0 Everton WomenWomen's Super League

