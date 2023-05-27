Celtic vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After their third league defeat of the season, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will be looking to finish on a winning note when Aberdeen visit Celtic Park on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou's men were defeated 4-2 by Hibernian in the mid-week but are seven points clear of second-placed Rangers ahead of the final matchday.

Whereas Aberdeen are staring at a place in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round after their most recent 3-0 victory over St. Mirren.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Aberdeen kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Celtic Park

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Celtic vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Football Watch here Sky Sports Main Event Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR and available to stream live online through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

The red against Hibernian means Daizen Maeda is out with a ban, while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston are ruled out on account of injuries.

Kyogo Furuhashi will be looking to add to his 31 goals this season, after the Japanese forward was rested alongside Joe Hart, Matt O'Riley, Greg Taylor and Jota at Easter Road.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Taylor, Kobayashi, Starfelt, Ralston; McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate; Haksabanovic, Furuhashi, Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain, Hazard Defenders: Starfelt, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate, Turnbull, Mooy, McCarthy, Jota, Haksabanovic, Abada, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Hyeon-gyu

Aberdeen team news

Callum Roberts remains the long-term absentee due to a muscle issue, while on-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales is ineligible to face his parent club as Jack MacKenzie should slot in there.

Forwards Duk and Bojan Miovski will be supported by Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson from the middle.

Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; Pollock, MacDonald, Tanser; McCrorie, Ramadani, Clarkson, Shinnie, Hayes; Duk, Miovski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gorter, Roos, Lewis Defenders: MacDonald, Pollock, Coulson, MacKenzie, Richardson Midfielders: Clarkson, McCrorie, Shinnie, Ramadani, Barron, Hayes, Muslovic, Kennedy, Duncan, Markanday, Watkins, Morris Forwards: Miovski, Duk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 18, 2023 Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership December 17, 2022 Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic Scottish Premiership July 31, 2022 Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership February 10, 2022 Aberdeen 2-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership November 28, 2021 Celtic 2-1 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership

