Brighton vs Man Utd: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch Brighton vs Man Utd in the Premier League from the UK, as well as kick-off time and team news…

After what transpired in the FA Cup semi-finals, Brighton will be seeking vengeance when they welcome Manchester United to the Amex Stadium for Thursday's Premier League encounter.

Roberto De Zerbi's men were met with a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest after losing to United on penalties in the FA Cup last-four, but in their last game put six unanswered goals past Wolves in order to rekindle their Premier League top-five hopes.

The Red Devils also dropped points after the FA Cup clash, as they squandered a two-goal lead in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham, and then picked up a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. Erik ten Hag's side are currently two points behind third-placed Newcastle.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, as well as how to stream live online.

Kick-Off Time & Stadium

Game: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Date: May 4, 2023 Kick-off: 8pm BST Venue: Amex

The Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United is scheduled for May 4, 2023, at the Falmer Stadium, known for sponsorship purposes as the American Express Community Stadium and more commonly referred to as the Amex, in the village of Falmer, Lewes District, East Sussex.

It will kick off at 8pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Brighton vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event Watch here Sky Sports Premier League Watch here

Team News & Squads

(C)Getty images

Brighton

Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento and Adam Lallana continue to miss out on account of injuries, while De Zerbi is unlikely to risk aggravating Evan Ferguson's ankle problem.

Joel Veltman is expected to shake off his knock from the Wolves win, with the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill all available for United's visit.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Colwill, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck

Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele Defenders Webster, Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman Midfielders Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, March, Buonanotte, Mitoma Forwards Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson

Manchester United

The case is no different in United's treatment room, as Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton, Phil Jones, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez all remain sidelined.

Scott McTominay is also unlikely to be risked.

Ten Hag should stick with Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof at the back, with Harry Maguire starting on the bench given that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be expected to keep Mitoma quiet once again.

Jadon Sancho has struggled of late, so Antony may be handed a start on Thursday.

Manchester United possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro; Fernandes, Sabitzer, Eriksen, Antony; Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Butland Defenders Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards Rashford, Elanga, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst

Head-to-Head Record

Date Result Competition April 23, 2023 Brighton 0-0 (6-7 P) Manchester United FA Cup August 7, 2022 Manchester United 1-2 Brighton Premier League May 5, 2022 Brighton 4-0 Manchester United Premier League February 16, 2022 Manchester United 2-0 Brighton Premier League April 5, 2021 Manchester United 2-1 Brighton Premier League

Useful links