Basel vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa Conference League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Basel and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fiorentina are tasked to overcome a 1-2 deficit against Basel from the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final when the two sides meet at St. Jakob-Park for the return leg tie on Thursday.

It's a final spot against either West Ham or AZ Alkmaar to play for, after the Swiss outfit registered a come-from-behind win in Florence.

Basel enter the tie on the back of a 6-1 league loss at St. Gallen, while the Italians picked up a 2-0 Serie A win over Udinese at the weekend.

Basel vs Fiorentina kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: St. Jakob-Park

It will kick off at 8pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Basel vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 4 and available to stream live online through BT TV.

Team news & squads

Basel team news

Other than long-term absentee Arnau Comas, Basel boss Heiko Vogel has a full strength squad to pick from. Vogel made as many as nine changes in the big-margin league loss against St. Gallen.

As such, the likes of Marwin Hitz, Kasim Nuhu and Andy Pelmard are all expected to be back in the XI for Fiorentina's visit.

Dan Ndoye and Riccardo Calafiori would replace Anton Kade and Liam Millar in the wing-back positions, while Andy Diouf, Taulant Xhaka and Wouter Burger run the show behind the front pair of Zeki Amdouni and Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Basel possible XI: Hitz; Lang, Kasim, Pelmard; Ndoye, Xhaka, Burger, Diouf, Calafiori; Amdouni, Augustin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hitz, Salvi, Mol Defenders: Pelmard, Adams, Calafiori, Vogel, Lopez, Lang Midfielders: Frei, Xhaka, Burger, Diouf, Chipperfield, Essiam, Males, Onyegbule, Millar, Kade, Novoa, Ndoye Forwards: Amdouni, Zeqiri, Augustin, Fink, Sene

Fiorentina team news

This season's Conference League top scorer for Fiorentina Arthur Cabral - with seven goals in 12 games - is set to start after being rested in the domestic fixture, with Jonathan Ikone and Nicolas Gonzalez completing the front three.

Also reverting from the heavy rotations, Pietro Terracciano and Dodo should take back their respective places from Michele Cerofolini and Lorenzo Venuti from the first whistle.

Giacomo Bonaventura saw red in the win over Udinese, but the sending-off is inconsequential in UEFA competitions, as the midfielder is set to feature alongside Sofyan Amrabat and Rolando Mandragora on Thursday.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Mandragora; Ikone, Cabral, Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Sirigu, Cerofolini Defenders: Milenkovic, Igor, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi, Terzic, Dodo, Venuti Midfielders: Amrabat, Mandragora, Castrovilli, Duncan, Bonaventura, Bianco, Barak, Saponara, Gonzalez, Sottil, Brekalo, Ikone Forwards: Cabral, Kouame, Jovic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 12, 2023 Fiorentina 1-2 Basel Europa Conference League November 26, 2015 Basel 2-2 Fiorentina Europa League September 18, 2015 Fiorentina 1-2 Basel Europa League

