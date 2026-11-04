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Europa League
team-logoAZ Alkmaar
AFAS Stadion
team-logoJuventus
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Where to watch AZ Alkmaar v Juventus: live stream, TV channels, date, kick-off time and line-ups

AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus
AZ Alkmaar
Juventus
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Alkmaar and Juventus, with kick-off time and team news

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Europa League - Game Week 4
AFAS Stadion

Sky Sport will broadcast AZ Alkmaar against Juventus live, with NOW streaming the match. Here is how to watch.

Juventus visit AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar for a Europa League group-stage match. Luciano Spalletti's side arrive in the Netherlands buoyed by an important win in their most recent Serie A fixture.

That 2-0 win over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium restored confidence at Juventus after difficult weeks of disappointing results and tension with fans. Alajbegovic and Boga came off the bench to score the decisive late goals.

Spalletti must now manage the energy levels of a squad that have been through a turbulent period. A home defeat against Genoa before the derby d'Italia against Napoli had prompted the club to put the team in a closed training camp and fuelled protests by fans outside the stadium.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, have been inconsistent. Leeroy Echteld's side lost consecutive Eredivisie games to Ajax and FC Twente before this European fixture, but the North Holland side have shown they can get results in the Europa League.

In the Europa League standings, AZ sit 10th and Juventus are seventh. Both teams need points to consolidate their group-stage positions.

For live coverage, watch on Sky Sport or stream the match on NOW.

Team news

AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Echteld

Leeroy Echteld has yet to announce AZ Alkmaar's official line-up or provide updates on injuries or suspensions. More information will be available closer to kick-off.

At Juventus, Luciano Spalletti has not revealed the likely line-up. The club have not officially announced any injuries or suspensions. Updates on player availability will follow in the coming hours.

Recent form

AZ

AZ - Form

HBS
W2-1
CAM
D2-2
AMY
W0-4
TWE
L0-2
AJX
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JUV

JUV - Form

LAZ
L0-3
REN
D2-2
LEC
W0-2
GEN
L2-0
NAP
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

AZ Alkmaar have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games. They lost their last two Eredivisie matches, 1-0 to Ajax and 2-0 to FC Twente. In the Europa League, though, they beat Ararat Armenia 4-0 away and Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 at home. Across those five matches, AZ have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Juventus have also recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five outings. Their 2-0 Serie A victory over Napoli followed a 2-0 defeat against Genoa. They won 2-0 away to Lecce and drew 2-2 against Rennes in the Europa League, then lost 3-0 to Lazio. Across the five games, Juventus have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Previous meetings

Data on recent meetings between AZ Alkmaar and Juventus are not currently available. Further historical information will be added when it becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Juventus sit seventh in the overall Europa League standings, with AZ Alkmaar 10th.

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