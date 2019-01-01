"When Selangor call, you pick up the phone!" - Regan eager to impress at Red Giants

Taylor Regan is the most recent in a line of Australian centre backs plying their trade at Selangor, and he's determined to make his mark.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor have finally completed their 2019 foreign roster, after they officially announced the signing of Adelaide United centre back Taylor Regan.

Alexis-Mkhitaryan, one year on: The most underwhelming swap deal in history?

'Your granny is a w***e!' Thierry Henry's Monaco nightmare going from bad to worse

How shock Barcelona signing Kevin-Prince Boateng has been reborn as a false nine

The defender's signing by the Red Giants had first been revealed to Goal by club vice president and team manager, Datuk Abdul Rauf Ahmad last week on Wednesday.

In the coming season, Regan is expected to partner up in defence alongside Czech-Vietnamese centre back Michal Nguyen, who is also a new signing.

Following his arrival, Goal managed to speak to the 30-year old last Friday, and he revealed his contract duration.

"I had a couple of [A-League] clubs interested in me for the coming season, I loved my time at Adelaide, but it's a good decision for me and my family, my young son. They're excited to join me in early February. Joining Selangor is right for me.

"[The contract with Selangor is] just for this season. But football is a funny thing, and hopefully it will turn into something longer, I can lift some trophies and be around for a few years yet," said the former Negeri Sembilan skipper.

When pointed out that he is the most recent in a line of Australian centre backs playing for the 33-time Malaysia Cup champions, he expressed his eagerness to replicate his predecessors' successes at the club.

In recent years, the Red Giants have signed a number of centre backs hailing from Down Under, such as Adam Griffiths and Robert Corntwaithe. The latter helped Selangor lift the 2015 Malaysia Cup, their most recent silverware, under Aussie head coach Mehmet Durakovic. Durakovic himself is probably the most famous of them, having previously won the same tournament three times in a row as a Selangor player, in 1995, 1996 and 1997.

"The mentality of Australian footballers is quite strong. They come with a good attitude, and you know what you're going to get from Australians; they'll work hard and fight for the club. That's important for Selangor.

"Mehmet is obviously a legend. When I first arrived in Malaysia to join Negeri at the end of 2015, I was at the Shah Alam Stadium for the [2015 Malaysia Cup] final, which Selangor won. I'm aware of the Australians and the importance they have on Selangor, and I'm excited," remarked the defender.

He is also looking forward to capturing the hearts of the Selangor fans, as he had at Negeri, whom he played for in the 2016 season.

As Negeri skipper he was a popular figure, alongisde two other Australian players on their roster in that year; Alex Smith, Joel Chianese and Alex Nabbout.

"The fans will embrace you if you win, and that's my job; to win. The fans are who you play for, you want to fill the stadium and winning games is important. I want to win and to bring that mentality, and hopefully the fans will embrace me, as I'm sure I will embrace them.

"I spoke with Robert Corntwaithe and the head coach (B. Satiananthan) on the telephone a couple of times before joining. I'm aware of the history of the club, and that's the reason I'm here.

"I still had a contract with Adelaide and ra couple of other options, but when Selangor call, you pick up the phone!" he noted.

Taylor and Selangor are currently in Bangkok, Thailand for a series of pre-season friendlies. They will return to Malaysia on January 18.

