When is the game between Uganda and Rwanda and how can I watch?

Uganda will be looking to record a straight win in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers when they host Rwanda on Sunday at the St Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

The Cranes won the first clash with a 1-0 scoreline courtesy of a goal scored by Fahad Bayo. However, the goal scorer and defender Isaac Muleme will need to be assessed after they were injured and subsequently substituted in the second half at Nyamirambo Stadium on Thursday.

With the win and draws against Kenya and Mali, Uganda are second in Group E with five points and the home game against Amavubi offers them a chance to look for three more points as they search for a World Cup ticket with speed.

Rwanda, at the bottom with one point after an opening 1-0 loss to Mali and a 1-1 draw against Kenya, will be under pressure during the return clash, especially being the away team.

The Cecafa champions, however, have to make sure they are sharper in the attacking front given that they have only scored one goal in three games now. Head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic - who returned to take charge of the team - will also be keen to pick up his second win with Uganda.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 19:00 (East African Time) on Sunday, October 10.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 10/10/21 16:00 EAT 16:00 Uganda vs Rwanda UBC

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

St Mary's Stadium, Kitende

