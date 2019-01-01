When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Teams, how to watch & everything you need to know

The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal will be in the hat along with teams from League One, League Two and even non-league

Some of the Premier League's biggest clubs will be in the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw after a thrilling series of third round games.

The tournament has been narrowed down to just 32 teams and we have already witnessed a few upsets.

As well as the Premier League, there are representatives from the Championship, League One and League Two involved, as well as one non-league side.

Ahead of the fourth round draw, Goal brings you everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw for the fourth round of the 2018-19 FA Cup will take place on Monday, January 7, 2019.

It will be held at approximately 9:45pm GMT (4:45 ET) following the all-Premier League clash between rivals Liverpool and Wolves.

Former Wolves stars Robbie Keane and Carl Ikeme will conduct the draw on behalf of the FA.

What teams are in the FA Cup fourth round?

A total of 32 teams will contest the FA Cup fourth round once the third round is fully complete.

There are a number of replays which must be played before the fourth round can kick off, but the draw will go ahead on January 7 regardless.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are in the hat, while Tottenham booked their place in the fourth round in impressive fashion by thrashing Tranmere Rovers 7-0.

Barnet are the lowest ranked team in the draw, coming from the fifth rung of the English football pyramid, and they are the only non-league team left in the competition.

You can see the numbers allocated to each team for the draw in the table below.

FA Cup fourth round draw numbers

No. Team No. Team 1 Bolton 17 Oldham Athletic 2 Millwall 18 Shresbury Town OR Stoke City 3 Gillingham 19 Arsenal 4 Brentford 20 Manchester City 5 Sheffield Wednesday OR Luton Town 21 Brighton 6 Manchester United 22 West Ham 7 Everton 23 Watford 8 Tottenham 24 Burnley 9 Doncaster Rovers 25 Queens Park Rangers 10 Newcastle United OR Blackburn Rovers 26 Barnet 11 Chelsea 27 Portsmouth 12 Crystal Palace 28 Wimbledon 13 Derby County OR Southampton 29 West Brom 14 Accrington Stanley 30 Middlesbrough 15 Bristol City 31 Wolves OR Liverpool 16 Newport County 32 Swansea City

How to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw

Fans can watch the FA Cup fourth round draw live on TV on BBC One and it can be streamed live online using BBC iPlayer.

If do not have access to a television or are unable to stream live online, fear not, Goal will bring you all the news as it happens on site and via Twitter.

Article continues below

Be sure to stay tuned to our competition hub by bookmarking this page.

When do FA Cup fourth round games begin?

Fourth round games are provisionally scheduled for January 26, but dates will inevitably vary due to replays, fixture congestion and TV selections.

January 26 is a Saturday, but, as with previous rounds, games could conceivably be arranged for Friday, January 25 and indeed, the entirety of the weekend into Monday, January 28.