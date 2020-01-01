When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Teams, date, time & how to watch in UK & US

As the 2020-21 Champions League knockout stage inches closer, here's all the information you need to know ahead of the draw and more

The 2020-21 group stage has concluded, paving the way for the highly-anticipated knockout round to take place in a few months.

This year's Champions League group stage saw some mouth-watering ties, with facing off against and clashing with .

Some sides confirmed their spots in the Champions League last 16 early, while others needed results on the last day of group fixtures to seal their fate.

With the draw for the last 16 round nearing, Goal rounds up everything you need to know about when the draw takes place, how to watch it, which teams are involved and more.

When is the draw for the Champions League last 16?

The draw for the 2020-21 Champions League knockout phase will take place on Monday December 14, 2020 at 11am GMT / 6am ET.

It will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, .

Group winners will be seeded and the runners-up will be unseeded.

Teams from the same group cannot be drawn against each other, while clubs from the same national association (such as the Premier League or ) cannot be drawn against one another.

How can I watch the Champions League last-16 draw in UK & US?

The draw for the Champions League last 16 will be livestreamed online for free on UEFA's official website.

You can also follow the draw livestream taking place on Goal or follow Goal's official Twitter pages for all comprehensive updates.

When will the Champions League last-16 games take place?

The last 16 round will take place over two legs, with the first legs played February 16 & 17 and the second legs played on March 9 & 10, 2021.

Which teams have qualified for the Champions League last 16?

Group Winners (seeded) Runners up (unseeded) A B C D E F G Juventus Barcelona H Paris Saint-Germain

The likes of Bayern, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all qualified relatively early as their respective group winners.

They have been joined as by Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, who all won their groups.

Barcelona finished second to Juve in group G, while Atletico Madrid took the runners-up spot in group A behind Bayern. Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio and RB Leipzig are the other qualified teams.

In terms of representation, the 16 teams hail from , , , , and . There are three Premier League clubs, four from the , four from La Liga, three from , one from and one from Primeira Liga.

There were some shock eliminations from the competition, including Manchester United, who finished third in Group H and will now enter the . Antonio Conte's finished bottom of their group, with progressing to the Europa League instead.