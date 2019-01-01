‘When is the Black Stars starting training?’ - Newcastle United’s Atsu looking forward to 2019 Afcon

The 27-year-old is excited about the prospect of featuring for the Black Stars in the biennial football showpiece

Christian Atsu is raring to go for at the 2019 in .

The Black Stars will be making their 22nd appearance at the biennial football showpiece after sealing qualification from a group which included , Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

Although Atsu played no part in the qualifying series, he is expected to make coach Kwesi Appiah’s provisional squad.

When is the black stars starting training ? 💪 — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) May 22, 2019

“When is the black stars starting training ?,” he tweeted.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old played 28 games (15 starts) for the Magpies as they finished 13th in the recently-concluded Premier League season.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside , Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.

They begin their campaign against the Squirrels on June 25 at Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia.