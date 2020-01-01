'What we're doing is scary!' - Hasenhuttl amazed as Southampton top Premier League table for first time ever

Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong were on target as Saints beat Newcastle United to move above Liverpool

defeated 2-0 on Friday to move to the top of the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong struck in each half at St Mary's to seal a straightforward victory for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.

The win - Southampton's fifth in eight matches this term - takes them above on goal difference to the summit of the English top flight.

It is the first time the Saints have been top of the pile at the end of a day since September 1988.

"It's amazing what my team is doing," Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports . "Congratulations to everybody around the pitch and the team. It's amazing.

"Everybody was on the highest level. It is a little scary what we are doing at the moment to be honest but not surprising when I see what we are working on.

"I just told the guys in the dressing room that we invested so much in this together. We made so many big steps forward. We are now a strong side. That is not a coincidence."

Theo Walcott, who arrived back at his childhood club this summer from , played a big part in Southampton's win by grabbing an assist on Adams' goal.

Hasenhuttl was happy with Walcott's performance, which came just days after star forward Danny Ings was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

"Theo gives us the runs and Che is brilliant in the box. It was important to show that also without Danny we have the quality to score," Hasenhuttl added.

"[Walcott's performance was] very good especially when he can turn in the red zone and go with the ball. His finish was not perfect but his workload that he invests for us is amazing."

Walcott, who left Saints in 2006 to join , said that he feels rejuvenated by his return to St Mary's.

"I've got some great memories here but I want to make some new ones," Walcott added.

"I feel like a kid again. I just want to express myself. The manager has faith in me and the team. I think it showed on the field."